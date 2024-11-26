IperionX Completes Acquisition of Breakthrough Titanium Technologies

IperionX successfully completes acquisition of the intellectual property portfolio to secure the exclusive commercial rights to the breakthrough titanium technologies, including:



Green Rutile™ (GR™): A low-carbon enrichment technology that upgrades lower-grade titanium minerals to a high titanium 'synthetic' rutile product



Alkaline Roasting and Hydrolysis (ARH™): Advanced mineral enrichment technology that produces high purity +99% titanium dioxide (TiO 2 )



Hydrogen Assisted Metallothermic Reduction (HAMR™): Metal refining technology to manufacture high-performance titanium with faster cycle times and lower energy consumption



Hydrogen Sintering and Phase Transformation (HSPT™): Forging technology that delivers ultra-fine, wrought-like, microstructures to titanium products for higher fatigue and strength properties





Combined, these complementary technologies offer transformative advantages over the traditional Kroll process, including lower energy consumption, lower capital intensity, faster production cycles, higher yields and the ability to use 100% recycled titanium scrap or upgraded titanium minerals as feedstock





IperionX is scaling these technologies at its Titanium Manufacturing Campus in Virginia to manufacture high-performance titanium products that exceed benchmark quality standards

IperionX Ltd. (IperionX) (NASDAQ:IPX, ASX: IPX), a leader in sustainable, circular titanium supply chains, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Blacksand Technology LLC's assets and intellectual property portfolio.

Figure 1: IperionX's titanium technologies - A full suite titanium value chain (Graphic: Business Wire)

The acquisition secures IperionX's exclusive commercial rights to the patents and proprietary technologies, including Green Rutile, Alkaline Roasting Hydrolysis, Hydrogen Assisted Metallothermic Reduction and Hydrogen Sintering and Phase Transformation.

These complementary technologies offer significant advantages over the incumbent Kroll titanium production process - with lower energy consumption, lower capex, faster cycle times, higher product yields and the ability to utilize 100% scrap titanium or upgraded titanium minerals as feedstocks.

IperionX is developing an innovative 'end-to-end' American titanium supply chain solution, that spans from the production of U.S. titanium minerals, upgrading these minerals to +99% TiO 2, to the production of high-performance, lower-cost titanium metal forged parts. IperionX's technologies can produce a large range of high-strength forged titanium alloys, with class-leading sustainability and superior process energy efficiencies when compared to current industry methods.

The technologies provide IperionX with a sustainable competitive advantage and significant value uplift from upgrading raw titanium materials through to finished titanium products when compared to traditional titanium industry supply chains. IperionX's proprietary technologies negate the need for titanium metal sponge and ingot, allowing direct manufacturing of higher value titanium products from the billet stage onwards.

IperionX is now commercializing the technology portfolio at its Titanium Manufacturing Campus in Virginia. In August 2024, IperionX successfully commissioned the new HAMR furnace and delivered the first titanium deoxygenation production run in Virginia. The successful titanium production cycle was a significant milestone in the application of HAMR technology and demonstrates the commercial-scale capabilities of IperionX's titanium technologies.

Anastasios (Taso) Arima, IperionX CEO said:

"The acquisition of the award-winning intellectual property portfolio is an important milestone for IperionX - delivering direct control of the technologies and innovations that underpin our plans to re-shore an end-to-end, lower-cost U.S. titanium supply chain that is critical to America's economic and national security."

