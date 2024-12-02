Patrick Elliott joins Regency Board

VANCOUVER, December 2, 2024 - Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency Silver" or the "Company"), (TSXV:RSMX)(OTCQB:RSMXF) is pleased to welcome Patrick Elliott to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Elliott has over 20 years experience in mineral exploration, project evaluation, resource sector finance and managing public and private exploration companies. He is an accomplished economic geologist with a BSc. in Geology from the University of Western Ontario, a MSc. in Mineral Economics and an MBA in Mining Finance from Curtin University of Technology and the Western Australian School of Mines.

Mr. Elliott is currently President & CEO of Forte Minerals Corp. (CSE: CUAU), a founder and director of Element 29 Resources (TSX-V: ECU) both focused on copper and gold exploration in Peru, President and CEO of Lexore Capital Corp., a private resource investment company and VP Strategy at Globetrotters Resources Group, a private Peruvian copper and gold project generator.

Mr. Elliott has over 10 years of professional experience in mineral exploration working throughout North and South America on world class porphyry copper and gold projects including Teck's Zafranal Porphyry Cu-Au and Perpetua's Stibnite Au-Sb Project in Idaho, both of which have recently received government approval for environmental mine permitting. He is also involved with the team at Element 29 that discovered the Elida Porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag Project in Peru which is proving to be a new pipeline porphyry copper project.

Bruce Bragagnolo, Regency Executive Chairman stated "We are pleased to welcome someone of Patrick's calibre to the Regency Board of Directors. His experience with porphyry copper and gold exploration along with his public company credentials will be invaluable to the Company as we advance our flagship Dios Padre project."

Mr. Elliott, as an independent director, will also be a member of Regency's audit committee. Regency's audit committee consists of Michael Thomson, Michael Tucker and Patrick Elliott.

For further details about Regency Silver please visit the Company's website at www.Regency-Silver.com.

Contact Information

Regency Silver Corp.

Bruce Bragagnolo, Executive Chairman

Phone: 1-604-417-9517

Email: bruce@regency-silver.com

Gijsbert Groenewegen, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 1-646-247-1000

Email: gijs@regency-silver.com

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.:

Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for high grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the high grade Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico where Regency has made a large, high grade, gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to be a large magmatic-hydrothermal system which widens at depth. Drill results have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21, 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01, and 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. SOURCE: Regency Silver Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com