Global Atomic Finalizes Off-take Agreement with European Utility

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 - Global Atomic Corp. ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to announce that it has signed an offtake agreement with a strategic Europe-based nuclear power utility to supply 260,000 pounds U 3 O 8 per year for three years beginning in 2026.

This is the fourth such agreement signed by Global Atomic. Based on the 2024 Feasibility Study, the Dasa Mine is expected to produce 68.1 million pounds of U 3 O 8 over the operation's current 23-year mine plan.

This latest contract is consistent with the Company's marketing strategy - adding to a portfolio that underwrites profitability and bank finance, whilst providing exposure to strong future market fundamentals.

In addition, pursuant to a request for proposal ("RFP") from a large American utility, the Company recently submitted an RFP for the supply of 700,000 pounds U 3 O 8 over a five-year delivery period, starting in 2028.

With approximately 12.5% of currently defined uranium production contracted, Global has covered its project construction costs and maintains flexibility to enter into further off-take agreements against a backdrop of tightening U 3 O 8 supply dynamics.

Global Atomic President and CEO, Stephen G. Roman stated, "Utilities continue to be active in the uranium market and securing supply in a dwindling uranium supply universe. This finalization of the European contract is a positive sign amid the geopolitical challenges in Niger and demonstrates the European utility's confidence in our ability to finance and develop Dasa to begin yellowcake deliveries in 2026."

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation (www.globalatomiccorp.com) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division is currently developing the fully permitted, large, high grade Dasa Deposit, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. The "First Blast Ceremony" occurred on November 5, 2022, and commissioning of the processing plant is scheduled for Q1, 2026. Global Atomic has also identified 3 additional uranium deposits in Niger that will be advanced with further assessment work.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc recycling plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe, Asia and the United States of America.

