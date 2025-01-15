Emergent Metals Corp. Provides An Update On Its East-West Property Royalty, Quebec

Vancouver - Emergent Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMR, OTC:EGMCF, FRA:EML, BSE:EML, MUN:ELM) ("Emergent" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its royalty interest in the East-West Property, Quebec. The East-West Property (the "Property") is a 184-hectare property that is part of O3 Mining Inc.'s (TSX:OIII)("O3 Mining") Marban Alliance Project (the "Project"). The Project is a past producing gold mine being advanced towards production by O3 Mining. On December 12, 2024, O3 Mining announced they had entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE:AEM, TSX:AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") has agreed to offer to acquire, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding common shares of O3 Mining by way of a take-over bid (see O3 Mining press release dated Dec. 12, 2024). One of the results of this transaction, when completed, will be to consolidate the Project with Agnico Eagle's adjacent Canadian Malartic Complex located to the south and west, and the second largest operating gold mine in Canada. It will also consolidate an additional land position to the northeast and east of the Project in the Val d'Or Mining Camp.

Emergent has a 1% Net Smelter Royalty (the "NSR") attached to the Property, which O3 Mining can acquire for i) C$500,000 within the first three years of signing the purchase agreement whereby they acquired the East-West Property, ii) C$1.0 million within the fourth and fifth year of signing the purchase agreement, after which the back-in right expires. Note that the Property is on strike and southeast of the main resource area defined by O3 Mining (the Marban Open Pit and Underground resource), but no mineral resources have yet been defined on the Property subject to the NSR. David Watkinson, President and CEO of Emergent stated, "We are excited by this transaction and the fact that the Property will now become part of one of the largest gold mines in Canada, operated by one of the top mining companies in the world."

In October 2022, O3 Mining completed a Pre-Feasibility Study (available under O3 Mining's corporate filings at www.sedarplus.ca) for the Marban Alliance gold deposit. The study outlined a 9.6-year mine operation projected to produce an average of 161,000 ounces of gold annually (see O3 Mining press release dated September 6, 2022. O3 Mining has been engaged in continuing exploration in the permitting process for the Project, including completing baseline environmental studies.

David Watkinson stated, "The consolidation of land, owned by Agnico Eagle and O3 Mining to the southeast of the Marban Open Pit and Underground resource, will allow the potential expansion of the resource area to the southeast and onto the East-West Property, subject to exploration success. Expansion in this direction had been constrained by Agnico Eagles property boundary".

About Emergent

Emergent is a gold and base metal exploration company focused on Nevada and Quebec. The Company's strategy is to look for quality acquisitions, add value to these assets through exploration, and monetize them through sale, joint ventures, option, royalty, and other transactions to create value for our shareholders (acquisition and divestiture (A&D) business model). Examples of successful transactions to date include the acquisition and sale of the Troilus North Property, Quebec to Troilus Gold Corporation (TSX:TG) and the acquisition and sale of the East-West Property to O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV:OIII).

In Nevada, Emergent's Golden Arrow Property, a core asset of the Company, is an advanced stage gold and silver property with a well-defined measured and indicated resource (see March 19, 2018, press release for details) and a Plan of Operations and Environmental Assessment in place to conduct a major drilling program, subject to financing. New York Canyon is a copper skarn and porphyry exploration property subject to an Option Agreement for Purchase and Sale with Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE:IE). Ivanhoe Electric can earn a 100% interest in New York Canyon by making US$2.0 million in cash/share payments (US$300,000 received to date) to Emergent by August 1, 2025 (see March 1, 2024, press release for details). The West Santa Fe Property (aka Mindora) is a gold, silver, and base metal property subject to a Lease with Option to Purchase Agreement with Lahontan Gold Corporation (TSXV: LG). Lahontan can earn a 100% interest in the property by completing US$1.8 million in cash/share payments and US$1.4 million in exploration expenditures over a seven-year period (see July 21, 2023, press release for details). Buckskin Rawhide East is a gold and silver property leased to Rawhide Mining LLC, operators of the adjacent Rawhide Mine. Should Rawhide Mining bring the property into commercial production, Emergent will receive "bonus payments" of US$15-$20 per ounce of gold produced, depending on the gold price (see November 14, 2012, press release for details).

In Quebec, the Casa South Property is a gold exploration property located south of and adjacent to Hecla Mining Company's (NYSE:HL) operating Casa Berardi Mine and north of and adjacent to IAMGold Corp.'s (NYSE:IAG) Gemini Turgeon Property. The Trecesson Property is a gold exploration property located about 50 km north of the Val d'Or mining camp. Emergent has a 1% NSR in the Troilus North Property, part of the Troilus Gold Project being explored by Troilus Gold Corporation. Troilus Gold has completed a NI 43-101 Feasibility Study (see Troilus Gold's press release dated June 28, 2024). Emergent also has a 1% NSR in the East-West Property, as outlined above.

Note that the location of Emergent's properties adjacent to producing or past producing mines or advanced stage properties does not guarantee exploration success at Emergent's properties or that mineral resources or reserves will be delineated.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information disclosed in this new release was reviewed and approved by David Watkinson, P.Eng., an employee of Emergent and a non-independent qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's website at www.emergentmetals.com or view the Company's filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

