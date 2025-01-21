Atlas Lithium's Processing Plant Prepares for Shipment to Brazil

Boca Raton, January 21, 2025 - Atlas Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or the "Company"), a leading lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that its modular dense media separation (DMS) lithium processing plant is ready for shipment from South Africa to Brazil. The newly constructed plant leverages South Africa's renowned expertise in producing high-quality, cost-effective mining equipment. This milestone represents a key step in the Company's journey toward lithium production and significantly reduces project risk, as the plant has been fully paid for. The shipment, consisting of 141 containers and 10 bulk items, is scheduled to depart via a chartered vessel on January 31, 2025. Below is a photograph of Atlas Lithium's CFO, Tiago Miranda, and Logistics Coordinator, Graciela Vieira, overseeing the plant containers being transported to port on January 20, 2025.

Figure 1: Atlas Lithium's CFO, Tiago Miranda, and Logistics Coordinator, Graciela Vieira, overseeing the plant containers being transported to port on January 20, 2025.

This state-of-the-art processing facility will become the first modular DMS plant of its kind in Brazil, positioning Atlas Lithium as a trailblazer in the country's lithium processing sector. Its novel design delivers multiple operational and environmental benefits, underscoring the Company's leadership in sustainable and efficient lithium production.

"Our modular DMS plant is a testament to Atlas Lithium's commitment to innovation, efficiency, and sustainability," said Eduardo Queiroz, Atlas Lithium's Project Management Officer (PMO) and Vice President of Engineering. "By combining cutting-edge design with environmental responsibility, we are setting industry standards for operational performance and eco-conscious practices as we advance toward production."

Marc Fogassa, CEO of Atlas Lithium, added: "A mining company's capital expenditure (CAPEX) for production is one of its greatest risk factors. In our case, we have diminished this risk substantially, as our DMS plant is fully paid for and titled to Atlas Lithium. This is a significant advantage as we move closer to production."

Optimized Design Features

The Company's modular DMS plant incorporates several design innovations that offer significant advantages over traditional processing facilities:

Compact Design: Reduced height, weight, and physical footprint for efficient installation and operation.

Water Efficiency: Advanced recycling systems achieve industry-leading water conservation.

Streamlined Logistics: Modular components simplify transportation, installation, and commissioning.

Environmental Sustainability: Dry stacking of tailings eliminates the need for tailings dams, reducing environmental risks.

This cutting-edge facility has been engineered to achieve the lowest water usage in the industry, due to its advanced recycling systems. By eliminating the need for tailings dams, the plant sets a new benchmark for environmentally responsible lithium production.

A Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

More than just a technological achievement, Atlas Lithium's modular DMS plant reflects the Company's dedication to building a sustainable future for lithium production. The plant demonstrates that responsible mining practices and environmental stewardship can coexist, paving the way for a greener and more efficient lithium industry.

"We are excited to bring this groundbreaking design to Brazil, which represents a promising new frontier for lithium production," added James Schloffer, a lithium processing expert and member of Atlas Lithium's Operations Committee. "Brazilian lithium concentrate is highly competitive globally due to its superior quality and low production costs. This plant reinforces Atlas Lithium's commitment to delivering a sustainable, high-quality product to the market."

As the plant embarks on its journey to Brazil, Atlas Lithium continues to solidify its position as a global leader in sustainable lithium exploration and production.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is advancing to production its wholly owned hard-rock lithium Neves Project located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Neves Project has received operational permitting from Minas Gerais in October 2024. Additionally, with 539 square kilometers of lithium mineral rights, Atlas Lithium owns the largest lithium exploration footprint in Brazil of any publicly listed company. The company also holds a 32.7% ownership stake in Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (formerly Jupiter Gold Corp.), a diversified mining company with significant mineral rights in rare earths, copper, graphite, nickel, iron ore, gold, and quartzite.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Lithium and its subsidiaries and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: results from ongoing geotechnical analysis of projects; business conditions in Brazil; general economic conditions, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes; availability of capital; Atlas Lithium's ability to maintain its competitive position; manipulative attempts by short sellers to drive down our stock price; and dependence on key management.

Additional risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K/A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 9, 2024. Please also refer to the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

