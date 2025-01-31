Dynacor Group Acknowledges Shareholder Request for Special Meeting

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX-DNG) ("Dynacor" or the "Corporation"), announces that it has received a formal request from iolite Partners Ltd. (the "Requestor"), the registered holder of approximately 10% of the Corporation's common shares, to call a special meeting of shareholders. The purpose of the proposed meeting is to consider Robert Leitz's candidacy for election to the Corporation's Board of Directors.

The Requestor expressed disagreement with the Corporation's decision to pursue the recently announced public offering (the "Offering") and seeks to present an alternative perspective to the Board of Directors and shareholders.

Dynacor values the opinions and contributions of all its shareholders and is committed to maintaining a transparent and constructive dialogue. The Board of Directors is currently considering the request and is assessing the appropriate course of action in accordance with applicable laws and the Corporation's internal policies. Further information regarding the Corporation's decision on the request for a special meeting will be communicated to shareholders in due course.

The Board of Directors reiterates that the Offering is in the best interest of the Corporation. The proceeds of the Offering will support the Corporation's expansion efforts. In the meantime, Dynacor remains focused on executing its strategic objectives and maximizing value for all stakeholders.

About Dynacor

Dynacor is a dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The Corporation is engaged in gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department.

The Corporation intends to expand its processing operations to other jurisdictions.

Dynacor produces environmental and socially responsible gold through its PX IMPACT® gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmaker and investment sectors pay a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX IMPACT® gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for our artisanal and small-scale miner's communities.

Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker DNG and is ranked on the 2024 TSX30. The TSX30 is an annual ranking of the 30 top-performing companies on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) over a three-year period.

