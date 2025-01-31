Northern Superior Announces Board Recalibration to Original Size

TORONTO, January 31, 2025 - Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OTCQB:NSUPF)(GR:D9M1) announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has returned to its original size of seven (7) directors following the resignation of Mr. Francois Perron. The Board had been temporarily expanded to eight (8) members with the recent appointment of Mr. Eric Desaulniers, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.

The Board is now comprised of the following directors:

Victor Cantore, Executive Chairman;

Simon Marcotte, President and CEO;

Michael Gentile;

Eric Desaulniers;

Andrew Farncomb;

Frank Guillemette; and

Peter Damouni.

Victor Cantore, Executive Chairman of Northern Superior, commented: "François has been an outstanding contributor to Northern Superior for many years, long before my involvement with the Company. His professionalism, insight, and integrity have made him a pleasure to work with, and we are truly grateful for his guidance and support over the years. While he is stepping down from the Board, we look forward to maintaining a strong and positive relationship with him. On behalf of the entire team at Northern Superior, I sincerely thank François for his contributions and wish him nothing but continued success in all his present and future endeavors."

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chibougamau Camp in Québec, Canada. The Company has consolidated the largest land package in the region, with total land holdings currently exceeding 62,000 hectares. The main properties include Philibert, Lac Surprise, Chevrier and Croteau. Northern Superior also owns 62% of ONGold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ONAU) (OTCQX: ONGRF) which is advancing promising exploration assets, including Monument Bay and the district scale TPK Project; Agnico Eagle owns 15% of ONGold Resources Ltd.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol SUP and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Northern Superior Resources Inc. on Behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information

Katrina Damouni

Director - Corporate Development

Tel: +44 7795 128583 (Mobile/WhatsApp)

info@nsuperior.com

