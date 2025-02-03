Ophir Channel Sample Results Confirm High Grade Cesium Mineralization at HW3 Pegmatite at the Pilipas Property, James Bay, Quebec

Highlights

Well-mineralized channel intervals at the HW3 Pegmatite 1.4 m at 6.00% Cs 2 O including 0.5 m at 12.40% Cs 2 O (PCH24-001) 5.0 m at 1.46% Cs 2 O, including 3.0 m at 2.29% Cs 2 O and 1.0 m at 5.30% Cs 2 O (PCH24-002) 4.0 m at 1.81% Cs 2 O, including 2.0 m at 2.30% Cs 2 O (PCH24-003)

Area of known cesium mineralization of the HW3 Pegmatite expanded, with defined zone of enrichment in the northern portion of the outcrop

HW3 Pegmatite remains open in multiple directions

Pollucite mineralization confirmed by Quantitative XRD analysis

4.24% Cs 2 O from additional outcrop grab sample

Vancouver, February 3, 2025 - Ophir Metals Corp. (TSXV: OPHR) (OTCQB: OPHRF) (FSE: 80M) ("Ophir" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the success of its channel sampling program with the confirmation of high-grade Cesium at its HW3 Lithium-Cesium Pegmatite on the Pilipas Lithium Property (the "Property" or "Project"), located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. Pilipas is located proximal to existing hydroelectric power that flanks the Property to the east, an all-season road that bisects the western side of the Property and is situated in highly prospective greenstone terrain.

The channel sampling program on the HW3 Pegmatite concluded early December with four (4) channels totaling 74.3 m being cut and sampled (Table 1). Results confirmed the presence of high-grade cesium across the HW3 Pegmatite with elevated levels of lithium and tantalum.

Sampling results confirmed further presence of the high-grade zonation of cesium oxide (Cs 2 O). PCH24-001 returned 6.00% Cs 2 O over 1.4 m and 12.40% Cs 2 O over 0.5 m. (Table 1). PCH24-002 returned 5.0 m at 1.46% Cs 2 O, including 3.0 m at 2.29% Cs 2 O and 1.0 m at 5.30% Cs 2 O. Highlights from PCH24-003 include 4.0 m at 1.81% Cs 2 O, including 2.0 m at 2.30% Cs 2 O (Table 2). The results now highlight a minimum approximate 11 x 4 m size zone of cesium enrichment within the HW3 outcrop (Figure 2). The channel results are proximal to the 14.2% Cs 2 O surface sample reported earlier this year. (See news release dated October 10th 2024).

The program also expanded the dimensions of the HW3 Pegmatite during surface clearing to approximately 15 m by 23 m with the southern extent plunging under cover of swamp with no defined contact found, therefore remaining open in several directions. Several sections cleared of overburden showed additional markers of lithium, cesium, and tantalum mineralization, including the high-grade zone of cesium in PCH24-002 noted above that was previously covered by moss.

"The results from the HW3 channel sampling program are what we had hoped to achieve and highlight a very successful and exciting year for Ophir Metals and the Pilipas Project. The identification and further expansion of the high-grade cesium at HW3 showcases the Project's multi-commodity potential and provides guidance for the 2025 exploration season," comments Shawn Westcott, CEO of Ophir Metals.

Results from three (3) grab samples collected from HW3 during a brief one-day site visit in October have also been received, with one sample returning 4.24% Cs 2 O and the other two 0.80% and 0.82% Cs 2 O, respectively (Figure 1).

Cesium is listed as a "Critical Mineral" in Canada (Canada's Critical Minerals). To qualify as a "critical mineral", the commodity must have a supply chain that is threatened and a reasonable chance of being produced in Canada. It must also meet one of the following criteria: be essential to Canada's economic or national security, be required for the transition to sustainable low carbon and digital economy and/or position Canada as a sustainable or strategic partner within global supply chains.

Cesium has multiple commercial applications from drilling fluids to a variety of chemical and electrical applications. Cesium isotopes are used as an atomic frequency standard within atomic clocks, and plays a vital role in global positioning systems (GPS), aircraft guidance systems and the implementation of 5G internet and cellular telephone transmissions (USGS - Mineral Commodity Summary).

Due to the lack of global supply, one of the only primary cesium mines in operation, the Tanco mine in Manitoba, faced fierce international competition for the supply of the mine's cesium. The Tanco mine is also evaluating options for a long-term redevelopment in order to extract the remaining cesium that is contained within the mine. (CBC Reporting on the Tanco Mine in Manitoba). It has been estimated that the Tanco Mine contains up to two thirds of the world's known reserves of cesium (Gov.Mb Pollucite Summary).

Figure 1. A: Sample C00484767 from PCH24-001 with pollucite, returned 6.0% Cs 2 O. B: Sample C00484810 from PCH24-003, brittle pollucite returning 2.5% Cs 2 O

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6338/239333_d6368ba5447959f2_001full.jpg

Table 1. Channel Locations

Channel ID Length (m) Azimuth2 (Deg) Easting1 (m) Northing1 (m) PCH24-001 20.1 59 336932 5833343 PCH24-002 25.8 330 336948 5833338 PCH24-003 14 65 336933 5833352 PCH24-004 14.4 61 336935 5833340 1 Coordinate system NAD83 / UTM zone 18N; 2 Azimuths are the planned channel orientations and may differ slightly

Table 2. Channel sample summary results

All averages presented are length weighted averages

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6338/239333_d6368ba5447959f2_004full.jpg

Figure 2. Pilipas Property - 2024 Channel sampling results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6338/239333_d6368ba5447959f2_005full.jpg

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All samples were collected in the field using a hammer and chisel after using a gas-powered diamond saw to cut 3-4" deep channels. Channel locations were obtained using a handheld GPS with samples placed in pre-labelled sample bags. Metal tags with the sample numbers were left within the sample meter cuts. Samples were securely transported by field staff to SGS Canada's laboratory in Val d'Or, QC for standard sample preparation (code PRP90) which includes drying at 105°C, crush to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle split 250 g and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. The pulps were then shipped to SGS Canada's laboratory in Burnaby, BC where they were subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (code GE_ICM91A50). Gold analysis was performed using Au by fire assay (Code GE_FAA30V5) and cesium overlimit analysis completed by acid digest for alkaline elements (code GC_AAS49C). A Quality Assurance/Quality Control protocol was incorporated into the program and included the insertion of certified reference material at and blanks at a rate of approximately 5% and 5%, respectively. SGS Canada is independent of the Company.

Management cautions that prospecting surface rock samples and associated assays, as discussed herein, are selective by nature and represent a point location, and therefore may not necessarily be fully representative of the mineralized horizon sampled. Management also cautions that Tanco mine in Manitoba is not owned by the Company and its mineralization is not indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Pilipas Property. The Company considers the Pilipas Property to host significant potential for spodumene (Li) pegmatite and pollucite (Cs) pegmatite due to its favorable greenstone geological setting, regional faulting, shear zones and hinge folds, as well as anomalous geochemistry and numerous documented occurrences of tourmaline in white pegmatites.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Schmidt, P. Geo., Senior Geologist for Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a registered special authorization holder with Ordre des Géologues du Québec (AS-10512) and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

Mr. Schmidt has verified all scientific and technical data disclosed in this news release including the sampling and QA/QC results, and certified analytical data underlying the technical information disclosed. Mr. Schmidt verified the data disclosed (or underlying the information disclosed) in this news release by reviewing the assay data; and checking the performance of blank samples and certified reference materials. Mr. Schmidt detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data and noted no errors or omissions during the data verification process. The Company and Mr. Schmidt do not recognize any factors of sampling that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data disclosed in this news release.

About the Pilipas Lithium and Cesium Project

In December 2023, the Company entered into an option agreement with Azimut Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZM) (OTCQX: AZMTF) to earn 70% interest in the Pilipas Property consisting of 135 claims totaling 7,100 ha situated within the La Grande Subprovince (Archean Superior Province). It is primarily underlain by volcano-sedimentary rocks (Greenstone) of the Lower Eastmain Greenstone Belt: conglomerate, sandstone, basalts and felsic to intermediate tuffs. Two regional NW-SE dextral faults transect the southwestern and northeastern parts of the Property.

About the Company

Ophir Metals Corp. is a diversified mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the Pilipas Lithium Properties in James Bay, Quebec, and the past-producing Breccia gold property located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Ophir holds an option to earn a 70% interest in the Pilipas property over a three-year period from Azimut Exploration Inc. and an option to earn a 100-per-cent interest in the Breccia property.

Cautionary Note

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable and include statements in this press release related to the exploration and discovery potential of the Property, the details of the planned exploration program on the Property, the strong lithium pegmatite exploration potential on the Property, the strong potential of the Pilipas Property, the interpretation of exploration and sampling results, the use case for Cesium, the multi-commodity potential of the Pilipas Property, guidance for the 2025 exploration season, potential targets on the Property and the Company's future plans with respect to the Property. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risk related to the failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of technical reports, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

