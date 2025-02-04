VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. Announces New Board Of Directors And Management Team

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gilles Dupuis, P. Eng., as Chief Executive Officer, replacing Ian Mallory.

Mr. Dupuis. P. Eng is a highly respected engineering professional with 52 years of experience in the design, finance, construction, and operation of major world process plant projects. He specializes in process technologies for battery metals, such as lithium and vanadium, and has extensive experience working with industry joint ventures and government collaborations.

To focus on the production of high-quality vanadium electrolyte, and developing our wholly owned vanadium-titanium-iron mineral deposits, the Company announces the following new additions to the Board of Directors:

CEO: Gilles Dupuis, P. Eng, Director

President: Kristien Davenport, Director

Corporate Finance and Corporate Secretary: Kathleen Martin, Director

Independent Director: Andre Gauthier, P. Eng, P.GEO, Msc. A.

Kristien Davenport joined the Company in 2023 and was appointed President in December 2024. With 24 years of experience in business development and corporate communications, Ms. Davenport specializes in strategic partnerships and investor relations. Her background includes work with innovative technologies at Ballard Power Systems and in the natural resources sector. As a seasoned professional, Kristien guides the execution of the Company's business plan, financing strategies, and marketing initiatives.

Kathleen Martin has joined the board to provide guidance with respect to corporate governance and execution of Vanadiumcorp's go-forward financing plans. Ms. Martin brings decades of experience in capital markets, corporate finance, and corporate governance. Ms. Martin was formerly a licensed investment advisor, a director of public and private companies, and an independent corporate finance consultant for over 20 years.

Andre Gauthier, P. Eng, P.GEO, MSC has over 47 years of experience in the Mining Exploration field and has worked in over 35 countries. He has a BSC in Geology Eng. and an MSC from UQAC (Chicoutimi, Quebec) and is an active member and leader of many mining and professional organizations (Canada, Peru, UAE, and China). Since 2020, Andre has been leading Eval Minerals, a private company that is involved in mineral investments and advisory services.

Gilles Dupuis, CEO, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "The newly strengthened Board and management team at VanadiumCorp presents a valuable opportunity to enhance our initiatives in the production and international sale of vanadium electrolyte. Additionally, we are poised to make significant progress in advancing our strategic mineral resource at Lac Doré, Québec. I am eager to collaborate with this qualified and experienced team to create significant value for our customers and shareholders.

The Company also reports that directors Pierre Alarie, Stephen Pearce and Ian Mallory have resigned to pursue other opportunities. The Company would like to thank Messrs. Mallory, Alarie, and Pearce for their dedicated service as directors and wishes them well in their future endeavours.

About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. produces a high-quality stream of vanadium electrolyte catering to the expanding international market for long-duration Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFB). The Company's initial manufacturing facility is located in Val-des-Sources, Québec. The procurement of stable, long-term access to vanadium feedstock for electrolyte production is assured, contingent upon the successful development of the Company's wholly-owned vanadium-titanium-iron mineral deposits, particularly the flagship Lac Doré deposit situated near Chibougamau, Québec. Moreover, the electrolyte plant will serve the dual purpose of evaluating the quality of the outputs from the Lac Doré pilot plant as well as facilitating the reprocessing of electrolytes.

On behalf of the Board of VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

Gilles Dupuis

CEO

Company contact information: 3 rue de Boisé,

Marieville, Québec J3M 1S7

Canada Email: info@vanadiumcorp.com Website: www.vanadiumcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

