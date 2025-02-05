Nova Pacific Metals Bolsters Advisory Board and Announces Marketing Agreement

Vancouver, February 4, 2025 - Nova Pacific Metals Corp. (CSE: NVPC) (OTCQB: NVPCF) (FSE: YQ10) (WKN: A40GFH) (the "Company", or "Nova Pacific") is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Williams, a Canadian mining industry veteran, to Nova Pacific's strategic advisory board.

This strategic move signals Nova Pacific's commitment to leveraging top-tier expertise as it advances its ambitious exploration and development plans at its Lara Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) project. Mr. Williams brings a wealth of experience that spans decades in the mining and energy sectors, promising to inject valuable insights and industry connections into Nova Pacific's growth trajectory.

Nova Pacific's CEO expressed enthusiasm about the appointment, stating, "We're absolutely delighted to welcome Mr. Williams to our advisory board. His extensive experience in the Canadian mining landscape, particularly his track record with major mining companies and his vast network, will be instrumental in advancing Nova Pacific's strategic agenda for the Lara deposit on Vancouver Island."

Craig Williams, stated, "I'm thrilled to join Nova Pacific Metals at this pivotal moment in their journey. The potential of their Lara Project is truly exceptional. From what I've seen, we could be looking at significant potential to redefine the company's position in the market. I'm excited to contribute my expertise to help unlock the full value of this asset and drive Nova Pacific's growth strategy forward."

Mr. Craig Williams

Mr. Williams brings an impressive pedigree to Nova Pacific's advisory board:

As Owner and President of Red River Energy Consultants, he has overseen projects valued at over US$1 billion in exploration and resource definition.

His clients include Suncor Energy Inc., BP, and Syncrude Canada LP.

A registered Professional Geologist with APEGA, Mr. Williams combines technical acumen with business savvy.

As Nova Pacific Metals continues to advance the Lara gold, silver, zinc and copper deposit the addition of Craig Williams to its advisory board marks a significant contribution to the Company's vision of becoming a significant producer in British Columbia.

Marketing Agreement

The Company also announces it has entered into an investor relations agreement with i2i Marketing Group, LLC ("i2i Marketing") dated February 4th, 2025, to provide corporate marketing and investor awareness services to the Company in exchange for an initial aggregate amount of $350,000 USD, payable upon signing. The services include content creation management, author sourcing, project management and media distribution. The initial term of the i2i Marketing agreement is for a period of six months ending August 3rd, 2025, or until the advertising budget has been depleted. The parties may agree to extend the term on a month-to-month basis. I2i Marketing and its principals are arm's length to the Company. I2i Marketing's contact information is as follows: 1107 Key Plaza #222, Key West, Florida 33040, attention: Kailyn White, email: Contact@i2illc.com, telephone: 3127253843.

Rights of Indigenous Communities Statement

Nova Pacific operates on the Traditional, Ancestral and Unceded Territory of the Stz'uminus and Hul'qumi'num Treaty Group, a politically-unified group that represents six Hul'qumi'num-speaking First Nations: Cowichan, Penelakut, Lyackson, Halalt, and Lake Cowichan.

The Company's entire team is committed to establishing lasting relationships with local communities by fostering inclusion and contributing to a shared prosperity.

About Nova Pacific

Nova Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the Lara Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. This brownfields, polymetallic, development project boasts a significant historic resource rich in critical and precious metals situated in a prime location with excellent infrastructure. Nova Pacific's forward-looking strategy includes confirmation and infill drilling this spring, completion of an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) and preparation of a Pre-Feasibility Study in late Q3, if and as required. The Company is committed to creating value for its shareholders while maintaining environmental responsibility and strong community relationships.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans and the perceived benefits of the new member of the strategic advisory board. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

