IsoEnergy Ltd. Announces Filing of Prospectus Supplement for Upsized Prospectus Offering of Common Shares

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 - IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSX: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF) (the "Company" or "IsoEnergy") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated February 13, 2025, it has filed a prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") to its short form base shelf prospectus filed on September 5, 2024 (the "Shelf Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada other than Quebec to qualify the distribution of 4,642,000 common shares that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) and will be sold on a flow-through basis (the "PFT Shares") at a price of C$3.75 per PFT Share for gross proceeds of approximately C$17,400,000 (the "Offering").

Access to the Prospectus Supplement, the corresponding Shelf Prospectus and any amendment thereto in connection with the Offering is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a shelf prospectus supplement, a base shelf prospectus and any amendment thereto. The Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement are accessible on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under IsoEnergy's issuer profile.

An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus Supplement, the corresponding Shelf Prospectus and any amendment thereto may be obtained, without charge, from ProspectusCanada@stifel.com by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable. The Shelf Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement contain important, detailed information about the Company, the Offering and the PFT Shares. Prospective investors should read the Shelf Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement before making an investment decision.

Concurrently with the Offering, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Concurrent Private Placement") of 2,500,000 common shares ("Shares") (which for greater certainty will not quality as "flow-through shares") at a price of C$2.50 per Share with NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$6,250,000. The Concurrent Private Placement is being completed to enable NexGen to maintain its pro rata ownership interest in the Company at approximately 31.8% after giving effect to the Offering. The Shares to be issued pursuant to the Concurrent Private Placement will be subject to a restricted hold period of four months and one day following the closing of the Concurrent Private Placement. No commission or other fee is payable to the underwriters of the Offering in connection with the sale of Shares pursuant to the Concurrent Private Placement. The net proceeds from the Concurrent Private Placement are expected to be used for working capital purposes.

The Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement are scheduled to close on or about February 28, 2025 and are subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "Exchange") and the securities regulatory authorities.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act, and application state securities laws.

About IsoEnergy Ltd.

IsoEnergy (TSX: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF) is a leading, globally diversified uranium company with substantial current and historical mineral resources in top uranium mining jurisdictions of Canada, the U.S. and Australia at varying stages of development, providing near-, medium- and long-term leverage to rising uranium prices. IsoEnergy is currently advancing its Larocque East project in Canada's Athabasca basin, which is home to the Hurricane deposit, boasting the world's highest-grade indicated uranium mineral resource.

IsoEnergy also holds a portfolio of permitted past-producing, conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah with a toll milling arrangement in place with Energy Fuels. These mines are currently on standby, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning IsoEnergy as a near-term uranium producer.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press Release.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". This forward-looking information may relate to the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement, including statements with respect to the completion of the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement and the anticipated closing date thereof; the expected receipt of regulatory and other approvals relating to the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement; the expected proceeds of the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement and the anticipated use of the net proceeds therefrom; and any other activities, events or developments that the companies expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, the assumptions that IsoEnergy will complete the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement in accordance with terms and conditions of the relevant agreements; that the Company will receive the required regulatory and other approvals related to the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement; that the Company will satisfy, in a timely manner, any conditions precedent to completion of the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement; the price of uranium; and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although IsoEnergy has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Such statements represent the current views of IsoEnergy with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by IsoEnergy, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: a material adverse change in the timing of and the terms and conditions upon which the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement are completed; the inability to satisfy or waive all conditions to completion of the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement; the failure to obtain regulatory approvals in connection with the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement; regulatory determinations and delays; stock market conditions generally; demand, supply and pricing for uranium; and general economic and political conditions in Canada, the United States and other jurisdictions where the applicable party conducts business. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in IsoEnergy's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis or annual information form and IsoEnergy's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. IsoEnergy does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.





