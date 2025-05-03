Capstone Copper Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Results
Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) (ASX:CSC) announced the voting results from its 2025 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held May 2, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 594,082,529 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 77.96% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, as follows:
|
Number of Directors
|
% For
|
% Against
|
Number of Directors to be set at eight
|
96.27%
|
3.73%
|
Election of Directors
|
% of Votes For
|
% of Votes Withheld
|
Alison Baker
|
99.19%
|
0.81%
|
Gordon Bell
|
99.57%
|
0.43%
|
Richard Coleman
|
99.98%
|
0.02%
|
Anne Giardini
|
98.20%
|
1.80%
|
John MacKenzie
|
98.90%
|
1.10%
|
Cashel Meagher
|
99.89%
|
0.11%
|
Peter Meredith
|
99.43%
|
0.57%
|
Patricia Palacios
|
99.46%
|
0.54%
|
Appointment of Auditor
|
% For
|
% Withheld
|
To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration
|
99.90%
|
0.10%
|
Say on Pay
|
% For
|
% Against
|
To pass an advisory vote on Capstone's approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Management Information Circular
|
91.87%
|
8.13%
Detailed voting results for the 2025 AGM are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca
About Capstone Copper Corp.
Capstone Copper Corp. is an Americas-focused copper mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. We own and operate the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, USA, the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico, the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile, and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine, located in the Atacama region, Chile. In addition, we own the fully permitted Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold project, located approximately 30 kilometres northeast of Mantoverde in the Atacama region, Chile, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties in the Americas.
Capstone Copper's strategy is to unlock transformational copper production growth while executing on cost and operational improvements through innovation, optimization and safe and responsible production throughout our portfolio of assets. We focus on profitability and disciplined capital allocation to surface stakeholder value. We are committed to creating a positive impact in the lives of our people and local communities, while delivering compelling returns to investors by responsibly producing copper to meet the world's growing needs.
Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com
