Nuvau Minerals Completes High Resolution Drone MAG Survey

Coverage area includes recently announced gold till anomaly plus two more historic gold occurrences on Matagami property largely subject to base metals exploration

Toronto, May 12, 2025 - Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) has just completed a key step on its journey to unlocking the gold potential of the Matagami Property in the Abitibi region of Québec. It has flown a detailed high resolution drone magnetic ("MAG") survey over an area north of where a 2023 sonic drilling program discovered a significant gold grain anomaly. Hole PD-23-030s had more than 2,000 gold grains per 10 kg of material, supported by a near-contiguous sample with 295 gold grains.

The MAG survey included areas where two other gold anomalies have been previously identified in Québec's SIGEOM/EXAMINE database (see Figure 1):

Daniel-1, which includes a gold value of 6.18 grams per tonne over 1 metre associated with massive sulphide from a diamond drill hole.

McIvor-SE, which is sourced from a grab sample in a volcanic shear zone, grading at 37.71 grams per tonne.

"These showings add to our thesis that the Matagami camp has the potential to produce gold," said Peter Van Alphen, Nuvau's President and CEO. "The data from this MAG survey will help us develop our eventual diamond drill program related to the gold grain anomaly we recently identified, which is scheduled to start in the second half of 2025. We have just begun to uncover the gold potential of this 1,300 square kilometre land package, where exploration to date has been limited to base metals even though it is in a region known for hosting gold mineralization, including the Detour Gold and Casa Berardi gold mines."

The detailed high resolution drone MAG survey was flown over the area surrounding PD-23-030s, extending north and northeast of the anomaly (see Figure 1). The western limit of the survey is approximately 3 kilometres away from the Caber Complex and the Renaissance discovery, the undeveloped massive sulfide cluster with near-term production potential. This high resolution MAG survey will provide valuable geophysical data to support Nuvau's continuing base metal exploration of the underexplored northern part of the property.

The MAG survey was flown along 25-metre spaced lines oriented at N020° for total line kilometers of 5,066 kilometres. The data was captured at low altitude, approximately 20 metres above ground and will provide a global image of the extended area. Overall, a total area of 128 square kilometres was covered.

The quality and resolution of the survey will enable interpretation of the contrasting geological units as well as structural interpretation, which is key to both the future exploration of region for both gold and base metals. Although this area was previously covered by a mosaic of lower resolution surveys, the data was of much lower definition than what current technology can deliver.

Figure 1 - High resolution Drone Mag survey outline on Matagami Camp property with detail MAG data (Source SIGEOM) and gold showing (Source EXAMINE, GM 60332 and GM 44892).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11236/251673_bc53b819740fd8c6_001full.jpg

Figure 2 - Matagami Property Location relative to the gold producers and explorers in the region. Results from adjacent property(ies) are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Nuvau's property.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11236/251673_bc53b819740fd8c6_002full.jpg

Qualified Person and Quality Assurance

Gilles Roy, P. Geo. (Qc), Director of Exploration of Nuvau and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the scientific and technical data disclosed in this news release, and otherwise reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About Nuvau Minerals Inc.

Nuvau is a Canadian mining company focused on the Abitibi Region of mine-friendly Québec. Nuvau's principal asset is the Matagami Property, which is host to existing processing infrastructure and multiple mineral deposits and is being acquired from Glencore.

Readers are cautioned that geophysical surveys are not definitive; the results contained in this news release are still at an early stage of interpretation, with no guarantee of a mineral discovery.

