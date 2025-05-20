Golden Cariboo Intersects 1.02 g/t Gold over 37.00 m within a Broader Intercept of 0.74 g/t Gold over 61.49 m Near Surface at Halo Zone

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE:GCC) (OTC:GCCFF) (WKN:A402CQ) (FSE:3TZ) wishes to report assay results from drill hole QGQ24-12 at the Halo zone of the Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property (the "Property"), 4 km (2.5 miles) from Hixon, BC, which intersected significant gold mineralization starting from the bedrock surface with 1.02 g/t gold over 37.00 m (121.4 ft) and 1.57 g/t gold over 3.54 m (11.6 ft), both within a broader interval of 0.74 g/t gold over 61.49 m (201.7 ft). Detailed assay results are tabulated in Table 1. Deeper in the hole, several additional alteration zones with quartz-carbonate veining and elevated gold assay values were intersected, demonstrating the strong scale potential of the mineral system.

The deeper alteration zones with similar mineralogy and veining as the reported gold intercepts were intersected at 101.00 - 107.58 m (331.4 - 353.0 ft), 197.51 to 200.56 m (648.0 - 658.0 ft) and 282.85 to 346.69 m (928.0 - 1,137.4 ft), and yielded elevated gold assays (see Table 1 and Figure 2). These zones appear to correlate with gold mineralization reported from the deeper parts of drill holes QGQ24-17 to -20 suggesting that the gold bearing structures, though more weakly mineralized, still exist in drill hole QGQ24-12. The mineralized system was intersected over a width of over 300 m (984 ft) in QGQ24-12. Current drilling in the Halo zone indicates a trend of increasing grades towards the northwest.

These latest results from QGQ24-12 further validate the presence of a broad, cohesive zone of gold mineralization. The mineralized zone currently measures up to approximately 390 m by 290 m by 320 m (1,280 ft by 950 ft by 1,050 ft) along the NNW-SSE trending contact between greenstones and the overlying black argillite unit, and remains open along strike and towards depth, including approximately 700 m (2,300 ft) of untested north-northwest strike towards the PIoneer Ltd. past producer and 750m (2,460 ft) of untested south-southeast strike towards the Main zone target at the past producing Quesnelle Quartz Mine.

Drillhole QGQ24-12 was set up at an azimuth of 112° and inclination of -50° and drilled entirely in greenstone metamorphosed intermediate to mafic volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks, summarized as greenstone package. The gold mineralization is found in association with quartz-carbonate veins within sericite-iron-carbonate alteration zones. This intercept appears to correlate well with a zone of consistent strong grades that has been drilled in drill holes QGQ24-11, -13 to -15, and in the top of drill holes QGQ24-17 to -20 (see Figure 1).

QGQ24-12 represents the third hole completed at the Halo zone during the 2024 drill program. Although QGQ24-12 was drilled earlier in the program, its sampling was postponed due to the prioritization of subsequent drill holes exhibiting extraordinary visible gold mineralization (July 18, 2024 News Release).

Golden Cariboo's President and CEO, Frank Callaghan, stated "We're very pleased to report results from QGQ24-12, which once more underlines the significance of the Halo zone. As the old miner's adage goes, 'You drill for structure and drift for grade' - and this hole exemplifies that perfectly. QGQ24-12 intersected multiple alteration zones that have since yielded improved grades in subsequent drilling, validating our exploration strategy"

Table 1: Reported gold intercepts for QGQ24-12

Drill hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m)*^ Au g/t Interval (ft)*^ QGQ24-12 8.00 69.49 61.49 0.74 201.74 including 8.00 45.00 37.00 1.02 121.39 which includes 20.22 36.42 16.20 2.09 53.15 including 59.86 63.40 3.54 1.57 11.61 additionally 101.00 103.5 2.50 0.13 8.20 and 197.51 200.56 3.05 0.15 10.01 and 310.00 310.81 0.81 0.22 2.66

* Interval widths reported at this point have insufficient data to reliably estimate true width.

^ Core recovery between 8.53 and 26.82 m is 17% due to a strongly weathered fault zone.

QA/QC samples, including blanks, standards and coarse reject duplicates, constitute 5% of the total number of samples.

The drill core samples were sent to the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver (accredited) for laboratory analysis. Assays were crushed by ALS to >70% passing below 2 mm and split using a riffle splitter, and 1 kg splits were pulverized to >85% passing below 75 microns. An aqua regia digest with an inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish was used for 36-element analysis on 0.5 g aliquots. All samples were analyzed for gold content by fire assay with an inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish on 50 g aliquots.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Jean Pautler, an independent consultant commissioned by the Company. Jean Pautler is a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) registered with Engineers and Geoscientists BC (EGBC) and a "Qualified Person" with respect to NI 43-101.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Reported gold intercepts in the Halo and North Hixon zones



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Cross section of drill hole QGQ24-12 in the Halo zone



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Location of the Halo Zone Discovery and nearby infrastructure

About Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd.

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. is rediscovering the Cariboo Gold Rush by proceeding with highly targeted drilling and trenching programs on its Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property which is bordered by Osisko Development (NSE:ODV/TSXV:ODV), partly intertwined with them at the north end of the Cariboo Gold Project, and located along a favorable corridor adjacent to the Spanish and Eureka thrust faults over a 94,899 hectare (234,501 acre) area. Historically, over 101 placer gold creeks on the 90-kilometer (56 mile) trend from the Cariboo Hudson mine north to the Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property have recorded production and successful placer mining continues to this day.

Golden Cariboo's Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property is 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) northeast of, and road accessible from, Hixon in central British Columbia. The Property includes the Quesnelle Quartz gold-silver deposit, which was discovered in 1865 in conjunction with placer mining activities. Hixon Creek, which dissects the old workings, is a placer creek which has seen small-scale placer production since the mid 1860s.

