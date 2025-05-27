Temas Provides an Update on Its Australian Stock Exchange Listing

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2025 - Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMAS)(FSE:26P0) is pleased to provide an update on the Australian Stock Exchange (the "ASX") listing process.

The Company reports that it has made initial submissions to the ASX and Australian Regulators and is anticipating filing a prospectus with the ASX in the coming weeks. The Company and management continue to work closely with its advisors and PAC Partners Securities Pty Ltd. ("PAC Partners") to bring the listing to a speedy conclusion. The listing timeline remains intact with an anticipated conclusion in the next 6 to 8 weeks.

Mr. Kyler Hardy, Temas Executive Chairman and Director comments: "I am pleased with the progress the Company is making towards completing its listing on the ASX. The ASX is an engaged retail and institutional market with a keen focus on the natural resource sector. This listing will allow Temas to access the capital it needs to advance the La Blache Titanium project along with the Company's unique extraction technology. The Australian capital markets ecosystem for resources is deep and well developed, and our lead banker, PAC Partners, offers both strong research coverage and global capital support to assist us in accessing these resources."

Pursuant to a marketing services proposal dated April 11, 2025, Temas has engaged Milestone Capital Partners Ltd. ("Milestone") to provide certain marketing services including editorial and newsletter marketing and public relations investor awareness campaigns in the European market for a term of four (4) weeks in consideration for a one-time fee of €250,000 commencing on May 27, 2025. Milestone and its principals are arm's length to the Company. Milestone's contact information is as follows: Le Millefiori - 1 Rue des Genets - 98000 Monaco, attention: Christian Klingebiel, Managing Director, email: ck@mcp.ltd, telephone: +41 79 798 00 47. Milestone currently holds no securities in the Company and operates at arm's length.

About Temas Resources

Temas Resources Corp. (CSE: TMAS) (OTCQB: TMASF) is advancing the 208.5Mt inferred @ 16.7% TiO 2 Eq La Blache Titanium project in Quebec. La Blache has a current Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") showing C$6.6 billion NPV 8 post tax, 60.8% IRR over a 14-year mine life. The critical metals the Company is exploring for are central to our national mineral independence, and titanium is a key aerospace and defense industry metal. Additionally, the Company owns a suite of advanced green mineral processing technologies which it is not only applying to its projects but looking to license internationally. The novel suite of technologies reduces the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies.

All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca . For more information about the Company, please visit www.temasresources.com.

For further information or investor relations inquiries:

Tim Fernback

President and CEO

timf@temasresources.com

Tel: (604) 340-3774

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally and results from anticipated and proposed exploration programs, conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

