Progress Update on Nord Precious Metals' Preliminary 3D Model Shows Wider Silver Mineral Intercepts Contain 55 Percent More Silver

May 28, 2025 - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSX.V: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FRANKFURT: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord") is pleased to provide an updated vision on taking wider intercepts to show there is a potential to increase the silver resource of the Castle East leases. The initial resource was focused on only developing a high-grade resource using narrow intercepts of under half a meter. While this provided a very high-grade resource, Nord is now finding that by increasing the mineralized intercept width, more silver may be added to the final resource.

In addition to confirming a potential five more vein structures - adding to the five already discovered - the Preliminary 3D Model is also being used to evaluate the size of the mineralized intercept to be taken for assay and the drilling pattern used when wedging off the master drill hole. The Company has been using wedge drilling whereby one master hole is drilled and up to 5 holes can be wedged off the master hole in different directions. This gives the Company a better understanding of the vein orientation and grade along the vein. This drill pattern also saves on drilling costs by allowing multiple intercepts on one vein without drilling through the same rock from surface. Examples of wider widths and grades are shown below. More will be reported when compiled.

Drill hole CS-21-72: 566.24 grams per tonne over 2.35 meters. The wider width has 89 percent more silver contained over the mineralized zone. Originally reported as 975.57 grams per tonne over 0.72 meters at 696.98 meters.

Drill hole CS-21-61W1: 174.42 grams per tonne over 3.65 meters. The wider width has 21 percent more silver contained over the mineralized zone. Originally reported as 807.48 grams per tonne over 0.65 meters at 470.35 meters downhole.

Frank J Basa, B.Eng., President and CEO, comments: "Increasing the intercept width added on average 55 percent more silver along the mineralized zone in these particular holes. This is in line with what was expected by including the slightly lower adjacent silver grades. This will potentially add to our final resource ounces. "

The technical information in this news release was approved and prepared under the supervision of Mr. Frank J. Basa, B.Eng., (PEO), director of Nord Precious Metals, a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. operates the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario, where the Company has established a unique position integrating high-grade silver discovery with strategic metals recovery operations. The Company's flagship Castle property encompasses 63 sq. km of exploration ground and the past-producing Castle Mine, complemented by the Castle East discovery where drilling has delineated 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources grading an average of 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton).

Nord's integrated processing strategy leverages the synergistic value of multiple metals. High-grade silver recovery supports the economics of extracting critical minerals including cobalt, nickel, and other battery metals, while the company's proprietary Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process enables production of technical-grade cobalt sulphate and nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations. This multi-metal approach, combined with established infrastructure including TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, positions Nord to capitalize on both precious metals markets and the growing demand for battery materials.

The Company maintains a strategic portfolio of battery metals properties in Northern Quebec through its 35% ownership in Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) as well as the St. Denis-Sangster lithium project comprising 260 square kilometers of prospective ground near Cochrane, Ontario.

