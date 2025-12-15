EQS-News: Canamera Advances Maiden Drill Program at Turvolandia Rare Earths Project in Brazil

Edmonton, Alberta - December 15, 2025 - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE:EMET | OTCQB:EMETF | FSE:4LF0) ("Canamera" or the "Company") announces strong progress from its maiden exploration drill program at the Turvolandia rare earth element ("REE") project in Brazil. Phase 1, launched in mid-November, and comprising approximately 1,000 metres of drilling designed to evaluate the thickness and continuity of near-surface ionic clay-hosted REE mineralization across three priority target areas defined by historical work, a deposit style that has attracted growing interest for its potential to supply the global magnet rare earths market. To date, roughly one-third of the planned holes have been completed, with drilling expected to pause in December for the Christmas holidays.

"This drill program marks a significant milestone in advancing the Turvolandia REE project," stated Brad Brodeur, CEO of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. " With global rare earth supply chains under increasing geopolitical pressure, Brazil represents a jurisdictionally secure source of these critical elements. We're excited to systematically test the three priority target areas as we work towards further understanding the project's geological profile."

TURVOLANDIA PROJECT OVERVIEW

The Turvolandia Project is located immediately east of the Poços de Caldas alkaline complex, a 30?square kilometre intrusive system in southern Minas Gerais that is rapidly emerging as one of Brazil's most important ionic?clay rare earth districts. This plateau hosts thick, deeply weathered clay profiles developed over REE?enriched phonolitic and nepheline syenite, the same style of geology that underpins major ion?adsorption clay deposits in southern China and has attracted significant global interest for its potential to support relatively lower?cost extraction compared to traditional hard?rock REE deposits. The property, situated in the southwest area of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, approximately 200 km northeast of São Paulo and 294 km southwest of Belo Horizonte, is prospective for ionic clay-hosted REE mineralization.

Canamera holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Turvolândia and São Sepé rare earth ionic clay projects in Brazil by making staged cash and share payments to the vendors and funding minimum exploration expenditures over the option term. Upon exercise of the option, the vendors will retain a 1.0% net smelter returns royalty on production from the projects, one?half of which (0.5%) can be repurchased by Canamera for a cash payment of $500,000. Additional cash payments are also payable to the vendors upon the achievement of defined technical milestones, including publication of a mineral resource estimate, preliminary economic assessment and feasibility study for the projects.

Figure 1: Property Location

PHASE 1 DRILL PROGRAM DETAILS

The Phase 1 program is designed to consist of approximately 48 - 54 vertical auger holes across three separate target areas, with each area budgeted for 16-18 holes. Holes are to be drilled to depths of approximately 20-25 meters to test for thickness and continuity of ionic clay-hosted REE mineralization.

The aim of the drill program is to obtain information on the geometry, distribution, and continuity of the ionic clay mineralization, which will inform future exploration strategies.

Figure 2: Target Areas for Current Program

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Robb, P.Geo. (British Columbia), Vice?President, Exploration of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43?101.

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see its mostly recently-filed technical report, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Canamera Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a critical minerals exploration company building a diversified portfolio of interests in energy metals and rare earth element projects across the Americas, including options in the Great Divide Basin uranium project in Wyoming, and the Turvolândia and São Sepé rare earth element projects in Brazil. In Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the options to purchase 90% of Schryburt Lake and 100% of the Garrow rare earth and niobium projects in Ontario and the Mantle project in British Columbia. Across this portfolio, Canamera targets underexplored regions with strong geological signatures and supportive jurisdictions, applying geochemical, geophysical, and geological datasets to generate and advance high-conviction, first-mover exploration targets. For more information, visit www.canamerametals.com.

