CMX Announces Investor Relations Contract, Options Grant and Warrants Exercised

Calgary, December 17, 2025 - - CMX Gold and Silver Corp. ("CMX" or the "Company") (CSE: CXC) is expanding its marketing investor awareness program to inform potential investors about CMX and its Clayton Silver Project in Idaho, USA. The Company entered into a one-year Promotional Activities Contract (IR Contract) with Natrinova Capital Inc. (Natrinova) for the provision of investor relations services. The IR contract will commence March 1, 2026 and may be extended by mutual agreement. The principal of Natrinova is Natalya Tatarinova, who will be the primary provider of the investor relations services. Ms. Tatarinova has extensive experience providing investor relations services to junior public companies in numerous sectors, including the mining industry. She has developed a network across Canada comprised of sophisticated investors, investment advisors, portfolio managers, and institutions interested in junior resource companies. Natrinova will arrange meetings with its investors for presentations by officers of CMX.

Natrinova is an independent contractor based in Vancouver, B.C. The monthly base fee under the IR Contract is $3,500, for a one-year total of $42,000. Depending on the scope and type of investor relations services provided by Natrinova, additional fees may be charged for organizing presentations to groups of investors in major Canadian cities.

Natrinova and Ms. Tatarinova can be reached at natalya@natrinovacapital.com, or (416) 315-2347. Natrinova's office address is 1103, 1122 Gilford Street, Vancouver, BC V6G 2P5. Investor relations services under the IR Contract will also be provided by Sam Grier and Stirling Merchant Capital Inc. (Stirling), based in Calgary, Alberta at 2711, 1121 6 Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2P 5J4. Mr. Grier can be reached at Sam@stirlingmci.com, or (403) 512-6802.

As additional consideration under the IR Contract, CMX has granted options under its stock option plan to Natrinova and Stirling to purchase 250,000 and 150,000 common shares, respectively. The options are for a three-year term, vest one-half immediately, one-half on the first anniversary of the grant date, and are exercisable at a price of $0.17 per share.

Warrants Exercised

An insider of CMX exercised 400,000 share purchase warrants and two shareholders exercised 450,000 share purchase warrants for the purchase of common shares of CMX at a price of $0.10 per share for aggregate proceeds of $85,000.

The Clayton Silver Property

CMX plans to conduct a spring 2026 geophysical survey on its 100%-owned Clayton Silver Project located approximately 40 km southwest of Challis in Custer County in south-central Idaho, USA. The geophysical survey will be on CMX's patented mining claims to delineate known structures and identify potential new ore bodies within, below and adjacent to existing underground workings. The survey will provide detailed subsurface data with which to strategically identify diamond drilling targets. The program will include a 3-D Direct Current Induced Polarization Survey (DCIP) for relatively shallow anomalies, targeting depths from approximately 650 feet (200 m) to 2,300 feet (700 m), and a Magnetotelluric Survey (MT) that will provide data to evaluate deeper potential down to at least 6,000 feet (1,830 m). The deep-penetrating MT survey has the potential to model and identify the resistivity signature of the primary source of mineralization.

The Company's plans for exploration programs in 2026 and extending over the next several years are focused on assessing the resource potential within and adjacent to the former mine. Mineralization is hosted within structures as documented in historical partially mined sections and remains open along strike and to depth. The Company also intends to expand exploration to determine potential for additional mineralized zones in adjacent structures within the vein system. This will entail detailed geophysical work and multiple drill programs.

The property comprises patented and unpatented claims aggregating approximately 1,028 acres (416 hectares), including the former Clayton silver-lead-zinc mine. The Clayton Silver Mine was developed on eight levels to a relatively shallow depth of 1,100 feet below surface. Two ore bodies were partially mined: the "South Ore Body" and the "North Ore Body".

The Clayton property's significant potential is demonstrated in hole 1501-A, drilled in the mid-1960's, which penetrated the mineralized zone at 1,425 feet (434 m), approximately 300 feet (91 m) below the deepest workings. At that depth, the hole intercepted 22 feet (6.7 m) of high-grade, polymetallic zone grading 4.07 oz Ag/t, 5.75% lead and 5.37% zinc (note: true width is uncertain), confirming the potential of the ore body to extend below the historic workings (NI 43-101 Report dated March 7, 2013 filed on SEDAR+).

Recorded production from the Clayton Mine included approximately 7 million ounces Ag, along with significant amounts of by-products lead, zinc, and copper from an estimated 2.15 million tonnes of ore mined between 1934 and 1985 (Hillman, Bob, M.S. Thesis, June 26, 1986, Eastern Washington University). Given that there are no records for the first decades of production, combined with gaps in the historical production records, CMX believes it is reasonable to assume that actual mine tonnage was significantly greater than the reported 2.15 million tonnes, suggesting a substantial unrecorded resource base.

Technical and scientific information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Richard Walker, M.Sc. (Geology), P.Geo., recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Walker is an independent consulting geologist. Readers are cautioned that historical information referenced in this news release is not NI 43-101 compliant but has been obtained from sources that the Company believes are reliable.

