Results of AGM

LONDON, December 18, 2025 - Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU - "Gabriel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held on December 18, 2025.

At the AGM, the shareholders of the Company approved all resolutions placed before them, as set out in the Company's management information circular dated November 17, 2025 (the "Circular"), including: (i) the election of Anna El-Erian, Jeffrey Couch, Dag Cramer, Ali Erfan, Bogdan Juravle, James Lieber and Dragos Tanase as directors of the Company for the ensuing year; (ii) the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, with remuneration to be fixed by the directors; (iii) the adoption of a new fixed 20% stock option plan (the "Option Plan"); and (iv) the approval, confirmation and ratification of the cancellation of 728,801 existing stock options (the "Cancelled Options") and the grant of a total of 38,656,240 new stock options (the "New Options") to certain directors and officers of the Company on November 18, 2025.

As previously announced by the Company on November 19, 2025, the board of directors granted the New Options pursuant to the Option Plan, subject to disinterested shareholder approval at the AGM. Each New Option is exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.075 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant, and the New Options vest six months from the date of grant. The grant of the New Options was approved by the Company's disinterested shareholders at the AGM in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information, please refer to the Circular, which includes a summary of the Option Plan and details of the Cancelled Options and the New Options. A copy of the Circular is available on the Company's website and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Gabriel

Gabriel is a Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's principal business has been the exploration and development of the Ro?ia Montan? gold and silver project in Romania, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Europe. Upon obtaining the License in June 1999, the Group focused substantially all of their management and financial resources on the exploration, feasibility and subsequent development of the Ro?ia Montan? Project. An extension of the exploitation license for the Ro?ia Montan? Project (held by Ro?ia Montan? Gold Corporation S.A., a Romanian company in which Gabriel owns an 80.69% equity interest, with the 19.31% balance held by Minvest Ro?ia Montan? S.A., a Romanian state-owned mining company) was rejected by the competent authority in late June 2024.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, information about the timing for receipt of required shareholder and regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the Exchange, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the inability to receive required shareholder and regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the Exchange, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

