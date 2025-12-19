Kalo Gold Announces Effective Date Of Consolidation

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

VANCOUVER, December 19, 2025 - Kalo Gold Corp. (TSXV:KALO) ("Kalo", "Kalo Gold" or the "Company") announces that it will implement the consolidation of its common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") on the basis of four (4) pre-consolidation Shares for every one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation") effective as of December 23, 2025.

The Company name will remain unchanged after the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 48344L305 and the new ISIN number will be CA48344L3056 for the post-Consolidation Shares.

The total issued and outstanding number of Shares post-Consolidation will be approximately 78,611,027, subject to rounding for fractional Shares.

No fractional Shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. In the event a holder of Shares would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional Share in connection with the Consolidation, the fractional Share will be cancelled if it is less than one-half (1/2) of a Share, and will be changed to one whole Share if that fractional Share is equal to or greater than one-half (1/2) of a Share.

The exercise or conversion price, and the number of Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible securities, if any, will be proportionately adjusted upon the effectiveness of the Consolidation.

Registered shareholders who hold physical Share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal requesting they forward pre-Consolidation Share certificates to the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company in exchange for new Share certificates representing Shares on a post-Consolidation basis. Shareholders who hold their Shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have Shares registered in their own name will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal.

About Kalo Gold Corp.

Kalo Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focused on epithermal gold deposits on the Company's Vatu Aurum Project, located on Vanua Levu (North Island). Kalo holds 100% of two Special Prospecting Licenses covering 367 km², encompassing a regional back-arc basin with volcanic calderas. Historical and ongoing exploration has identified numerous priority epithermal gold targets.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Kalo Gold Corp.

Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Ma, CPA, CA

Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Director

For more information, please write to info@kalogoldcorp.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to the closing of the Offerings, use of proceeds and other such future events and Kalo's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Kalo's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Kalo. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Kalo undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent management's discussion and analysis. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

