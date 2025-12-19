Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, Dec. 19, 2025 - Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. (the "Company" or "Visionary") (TSXV: VCG) (OTCQX: VCGMF) is pleased to announce it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see news releases dated October 22, 2025 and December 9, 2025) by issuing 1,333,334 charity flow-through units ("FT Units") at $1.11 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $1,480,000.74 and 267,176 Manitoba charity flow-through units ("MB FT Units") at $1.31 per MB FT Unit for gross proceeds of $350,000.56. In total, the Company raised $3,040,262 under the non-brokered private placement.

The Company confirms that the FT Units and MB FT Units previously disclosed on October 22, 2025 and December 9, 2025 are charity flow through units. Each FT Unit and MB FT Unit consist of one flow-through common share and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole such common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable into one additional common share (a "Warrant Share") for two (2) years from closing (the "Expiry Date") at an exercise price of C$1.10 per Warrant Share. The Company has the right to accelerate the Expiry Date if, at any time, the volume weighted average price of the common shares on the principal exchange or market on which the common shares trade is equal to or greater than $1.50 for 10 consecutive trading days ("10-Day Period"). In the event of acceleration, the Expiry Date will be accelerated to a date that is 30 days after the Company issues the acceleration notice through a news release, provided that the acceleration notice is issued within 10 business days after the end of the particular 10-Day Period.

The securities issued under the offering are subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months from the date of issue. Under the first tranche of the offering, the Company paid finders a cash fee of $6,750. No finder's fee was paid under the second tranche of the offering.

The gross proceeds from the sale of FT Units will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Pt. Leamington Project, Newfoundland. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Flow-Through Shares effective December 31, 2025.

Debt Settlement

The Company also announces that it has agreed to settle with certain creditors indebtedness totaling $584,532 by issuing a total of 446,043 common shares of the Company. The creditors are arm's length to the Company. The shares issued will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months from the date of issue. Closing of the debt settlement is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc.

Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VCG) (OTCQX: VCGMF) is advancing its portfolio of base and precious metals rich deposits located in established Canadian mining jurisdictions. The focus of the portfolio is highlighted by the 100% owned Point Leamington Deposit in Newfoundland, located in one of the richest VMS and Gold Districts in Canada. The Company prepared a pit constrained Indicated Mineral Resource of 5.0 Mt grading 2.5 g/t AuEq for 402 koz AuEq (145.7 koz gold, 60.0 Mlb copper, 153.5 Mlb zinc, 2.0 Moz silver, 1.5 Mlb lead), a pit constrained Inferred Mineral Resource of 13.7 Mt grading 2.24 g/t AuEq for 986.5 koz AuEq (354.8 koz gold, 110.2 Mlb copper, 527.3 Mlb zinc, 6.2 Moz silver, 7.0 Mlb lead) and an out-of-pit Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.7 Mt grading 3.06 g/t AuEq for 168.5 koz AuEq (65.4 koz gold, 13.3 Mlb copper, 102.9 Mlb zinc, 1.4 Moz Ag, 2.6 Mlb lead) (see news release dated October 25, 2021). Additionally, the Company is permitting the Rainbow deposit at its rich VMS Pine Bay Project located near existing infrastructure in the Flin Flon Mining District. The Company prepared an indicated mineral resource on the Rainbow deposit of 3.44 Mt grading 3.59% CuEq for 272.4 Mlb CuEq (238.3 Mlb Cu, 56.9 Mlb Zn, 37.6 koz Au, 692.8 koz Ag, 2.3 Mlb Pb), an inferred mineral resource on the Rainbow deposit of 1.28 Mt grading 2.95% CuEq containing 83.4 Mlb CuEq (72.1 Mlb Cu, 19.5 Mlb Zn, 11.1 koz Au, 222.2 koz Ag, 0.8 Mlb Pb) and an inferred mineral resource at the Pine Bay deposit of 1.0 Mt grading 2.62% Cu containing 58.1 Mlb Cu (see news release dated July 10, 2023). Additionally, the portfolio includes the Nash Creek Project located in the VMS rich Bathurst Mining District of New Brunswick. A 2018 PEA generates a strong economic return with a pre-tax IRR of 34.1% (25.2% post-tax) and NPV8% of $230 million ($128 million post-tax) at $1.25 Zinc (see news release dated May 14, 2018).

