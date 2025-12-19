Lucky Announces Shares For Debt Transaction

Vancouver - Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY, OTC:LKMNF, FRA:LKY) ("Lucky" or the "Company") is subject to a failure-to-file cease trade order (the "FFCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission in March, 2025 for failure to file its annual financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis, and certification of annual filings for its fiscal year ended October 31, 2024 (the "Filings"). The Filings were filed on October 2, 2025 and are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Upon the revocation of the FFCTO by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company intends to settle outstanding indebtedness. The Company has entered into shares for debt agreements with various creditors, including three persons who are directors and/or officers of the Company, to settle an aggregate of $1,969,391.05 of debt through the issuance of 19,693,908 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.10 per common share (the "Transaction"). A portion of such aggregate outstanding indebtedness owed by the Company is $1,600,293.33, which aggregate sum represents all principal and interest for convertible debentures.

Directors and officers of the Company, including Pan Ocean Consulting Ltd. (a private company owned by a director of the Company) will participate in the Transaction by converting approximately $190,000 of their outstanding consulting fees, and officer and directors' fees, into approximately 1,900,000 Common Shares.

All securities issued pursuant to the Transaction will be subject to a four (4) month plus a day hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proposed issuance of Common Shares to directors and officers of the Company pursuant to the Transaction will each be considered a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company will rely upon exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, with respect to the issuance of the Common Shares to the directors and officers.

The Transaction is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and the revocation of the FFCTO.



About Lucky Minerals Inc.

Lucky is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world class deposits.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Patrick Laforest"

President, CEO and Chief Operating Officer

Further information on Lucky can be found on the Company's website at www.luckyminerals.com and at www.sedarplus.ca, or by email at investors@luckyminerals.com or by telephone at (866) 924 6484.

