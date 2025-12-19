Armory Mining Announces Closing of Flow-Through Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICESOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver - Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the "Company" or "Armory") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering by issuing 9,523,643 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.07 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $666,655.01 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional non-flow-through common share of the Company at a price of $0.09 per common share until December 19, 2028.

The proceeds raised from the Offering will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Tax Act at the Ammo project located in Nova Scotia.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate finder's fees of $53,122.40 and issued an aggregate of 758,891 finder's warrants to eligible finders. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional non-flow-through common share of the Company at exercise prices of $0.07 and $0.09 per common share until December 19, 2028. The Company also paid a corporate finance fee of $2,500 plus tax.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four month hold period expiring April 20, 2026, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Armory Mining Corp

Armory Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors. The Company controls a 100% interest in the Ammo antimony-gold project located in Nova Scotia; an 80% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Riley Creek antimony-gold project located in Haida Gwaii, British Columbia.

Contact Information

Alex Klenman - CEO

alex@armorymining.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intended use of funds. The words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, political and regulatory risks in Canada, operational and exploration risks, market conditions, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.