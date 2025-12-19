Re-Grant of Expired Options

London, December 19, 2025 - Peloton Minerals Corp. ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC OTCQB; Symbol: PMCCF) has re-granted a total of 2,100,000 incentive stock options to directors of the Company to replace options that expired on December 18, 2025. The options are exercisable over five years at an exercise price of $0.115.
Peloton Minerals Corporation is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 150,228,177 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company.
Peloton's exploration portfolio includes the North Elko Lithium Project in northeastern Nevada which is prospective for lithium, uranium, critical and rare earth minerals, as well the Golden Trail and Independence Valley Carlin style gold projects in northeastern Nevada, and a non-controlling interest in a copper porphyry project near Butte, Montana.
