Silver Viper Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR) (OTCQB: VIPRF) ("Silver Viper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the final tranche (the "Final Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), announced on November 18, 2025. The Final Tranche was comprised of 3,433,750 units of the Company (the "Units") issued at a price of $0.80 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,747,000. In total, the Company raised $17,000,000 pursuant to the Offering, having previously closed the first tranche on December 12, 2025, that raised an aggregate of $14,253,000.

Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share from the Company at a price of $1.20 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue. The Shares and Warrants comprising the Units and any Shares issued upon the exercise of the Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period which expires on April 20, 2026. The expiry date of the Warrants may be accelerated by the Company at any time following closing and prior to the expiry date of the Warrants if the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares is greater than C$1.40 for any 20 consecutive trading days (an "Acceleration Event"). Following the occurrence of an Acceleration Event, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by issuing a press release announcing the acceleration of the expiry date of the Warrants, following which the Warrants will expire on a date not less than the 20th calendar day after the date of such press release.

The funds will be used to continue surface exploration including mapping and sampling in preparation for a future drill campaign at the Company's La Virginia Gold-Silver Project located in Mexico. In addition, a portion of the funds raised will be used for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

The Company has agreed to pay a finder's fee to certain finders in respect of those purchasers under the Offering introduced to the Company by such finder. In connection with the closing of the Final Tranche, Silver Viper will pay finder's fees of $3,000 to Research Capital Corp., and $1,800 to Ventum Financial Corp. In total, the Company will pay $594,150 in finder's fees in connection with the Offering, having previously closed a tranche on December 12, 2025, that resulted in payment of $589,350 in finder's fees.

Insiders of the Company subscribed for a total of 250,000 Units. Participation by the insiders constitutes a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the participation in the Private Placement by insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

CONETO SILVER-GOLD PROJECT UPDATE

Further to the Company's press release dated October 28, 2025, the Company is working towards completion of its acquisition of 100% ownership of the Coneto Silver-Gold Project located in Durango, Mexico from Fresnillo plc and Orex Minerals Inc. The acquisition remains subject to the parties completing definitive documentation and receipt of the requisite regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: VIPR; OTCQB: VIPRF) is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious-metals projects in Mexico. The Company's portfolio includes the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, the Cimarron Gold-Copper Project in Sinaloa, and the recently announced Coneto Silver-Gold Project acquisition, collectively representing a strong pipeline of district-scale exploration opportunities within Mexico's prolific silver belt.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the acceleration of the expiry date of the Warrants, closing of the second tranche of the Offering and the use of proceeds of the Offering. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements, management discussion and analysis and/or annual information form available on www.sedar.com. The risk factors identified in such documents are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

