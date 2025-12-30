Azimut Grants Stock Options

LONGUEUIL, Dec. 30, 2025 - Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZM) (OTCQX: AZMTF) announces that on December 29, 2025, related to its year-end compensation review, a total of 1,115,000 stock options were granted to directors, officers, employees, and consultants. Of this number, 1,020,000 have been granted to directors and officers and 95,000 to employees and consultants. These options have an exercise price of $0.79 per share and are exercisable for a 10-year period.

Azimut is a leading mineral exploration company with a solid reputation for target generation and partnership development. The Company holds the largest mineral exploration portfolio in Quebec, controlling strategic land positions for gold, copper, nickel and lithium. Azimut is concurrently advancing several high-potential projects:

Wabamisk (100% Azimut) - Fortin Zone (antimony-gold): results for 7 holes are pending and will be reported as soon as they are received; Rosa Zone (gold): initial phase of drilling completed, assays pending.

Elmer (100% Azimut) - Patwon gold deposit at the resource stage (311,200 oz Indicated and 513,900 oz Inferred i ); internal scoping study in progress; field assessment of the recently acquired K2 claim block.

); internal scoping study in progress; field assessment of the recently acquired K2 claim block. Wabamisk East (Rio Tinto option) - Lithos North & South (lithium): comprehensive field evaluation underway to prepare for drilling phase.

Kukamas (KGHM option) - Perseus Zone (nickel-copper-PGE): drilling phase completed; assay results are pending and will be reported as soon as they are received.





Azimut uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMine™ expert system), enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. The Company's competitive edge is based on systematic regional-scale data analysis. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and a strong balance sheet.

Azimut has two strategic investors among its shareholders, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and Centerra Gold Inc., which hold approximately 11% and 9.9%, respectively, of the Company's issued and outstanding shares.

i Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Patwon Deposit, Elmer Property, Québec, Canada, prepared by Martin Perron, P.Eng., Chafana Hamed Sako, P.Geo., Vincent Nadeau-Benoit, P.Geo. and Simon Boudreau, P.Eng. of InnovExplo Inc., dated January 4, 2024. The initial MRE comprises Indicated resources of 311,200 ounces in 4.99 million tonnes grading 1.93 g/t Au and Inferred resources of 513,900 ounces in 8.22 million tonnes grading 1.94 g/t Au.