REV Exploration Announces Upsizing of Life Offering

VANCOUVER, Jan. 05, 2026 - REV Exploration Corp. ("REV" or the "Company") (TSXV: REVX; OTC: REVFF) is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has upsized the listed issuer financing exemption offering previously announced on December 30, 2025 (the "LIFE Offering") by $300,000, from gross proceeds of up to $2.5 million to gross proceeds of up to $2.8 million.

The LIFE Offering continues to be conducted on a non-brokered basis at a price of $0.40 per common share, for the issuance of up to an additional 750,000 common shares pursuant to the upsizing, bringing the maximum number of common shares issuable under the LIFE Offering to 7,000,000 common shares if fully subscribed. No warrants are being issued in connection with the LIFE Offering. All other terms of the LIFE Offering remain unchanged.

As previously announced, the LIFE Offering is being conducted pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, and is available to purchasers resident in Canada, excluding Québec. Securities issued under the LIFE Offering will not be subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. In connection with the upsizing, the Company has filed an amended and restated offering document related to the LIFE Offering under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and has also made it available on the Company's website. Prospective investors should read the amended and restated offering document before making an investment decision.

The upsized LIFE Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable regulatory approvals and is expected to close on or around January 21, 2026, or such other date as the Company may determine.

The previously announced $3.0 million non-brokered hard-dollar private placement, led by Eric Sprott, remains unchanged. Upon completion of both financings, the Company expects to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5.8 million.

Proceeds from the LIFE Offering and the Private Placement will be used to advance the Company's Aden Dome Natural Hydrogen asset along the Alberta-Montana border, and for general corporate purposes. The Company is encouraged by the strong demand for the offerings and remains enthusiastic about advancing its exploration portfolio and executing on its strategic objectives in 2026.

About REV Exploration Corp.

REV is a mineral exploration company that owns a suite of gold and battery metal properties in Quebec highlighted by JMW and Maxwell in the Chapais-Chibougamau area, while the Company also has strong exposure to the Natural Hydrogen sector in Alberta and Saskatchewan. REV has acquired 100% of a series of PNG leases along the Alberta-Montana border, including the drill-ready Aden Dome, while it also has a significant equity position in MAX Power Mining Corp. which owns Canada's largest permitted land package for Natural Hydrogen in Saskatchewan.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.REVexploration.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

