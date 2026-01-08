Harvest Gold Identifies Significant AU-AG-CU Halo Associated With The Structural / Magnetic Feature On Mosseau

Vancouver, British Columbia / January 8, 2026 ? TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corp. (TSXV: HVG) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the second series of assay results from its maiden drill program at its Mosseau property in the Urban Barry Belt in Quebec's Abitibi region.

Rick Mark, President and CEO of Harvest Gold, stated: "As we finish reporting on our 11-hole Northern area program, we are excited to have found new, complex and sizable mineralization in our previously identified 'dilation zone', which our geo team interprets to have the types of fluids and traps that can hide deposits. The thick intervals and widespread Au-Ag-Cu mineralization southeast of the Morono deposit, within this structural dilation zone, indicate a regionally extensive and significant gold system. Elevated background values and consistent mineralogical associations support this interpretation. The gold-rich mineralization, accompanied by precious and base metals, shares key similarities with several well-known, gold-rich base metal deposits in the Abitibi."

Drill Program Highlights: Second Batch of Drill Holes

Drilling focused on a major structural feature interpreted as a large dilation zone, based on Harvest Gold's 2024 high-resolution magnetic survey. (see Figure 1)

The most southerly hole to date, located 330 m to the SE of the Morono deposit, intersected multiple intervals with anomalous and coincidental Au-Ag-Cu mineralization over the length of the hole (MO-25-24).

A hole testing the down-dip extension of the Morono deposit intersected several wide zones of anomalous Au and Cu mineralization over core lengths of 10 to 19 metres (MO-25-22).

Highest grade assays from the second batch of 5 drill holes include 2.40 g/t Au over 1.4 m (MO-25-21) and 1.26 g/t Au over 1.5 m (MO-25-20)

This brecciated gold-rich base metal mineralization provides new and compelling exploration targets.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Recent Drill Holes completed in the Dilation Zone (Magnetics VG2) - Northern Area

Drilling Program Summary and Significant Assay Results

The Mosseau drill program was completed in December and included twenty-one (21) drill holes, totalling 4,692 metres (Figure 1). Assay results have now been reported for the first eleven (11) holes of the planned drill program (Figure 2). This press release includes the second and final batch of assay results from the northern part of the property.

These five holes targeted the structural or dilation zone interpreted from the high-resolution magnetic survey completed by Harvest Gold in 2024 The 5 holes being reported tested the historical Morono S & P Trench target area, the historical, non 43-101 Morono deposit at depth and the SE extension of that Morono deposit where previous prospecting had identified Au-Cu mineralization in boulders.

The highest assays from the second batch of drill holes included 2.40 g/t Au over 1.4 m (MO-25-21) and 1.26 g/t Au over 1.5 m (MO-25-20). Both of these intersections were hosted in sheared volcanic rocks with disseminated to small veinlets of sulphides and local quartz veining in the area of Morono S&P showings.

Hole MO-25-22 tested the down-dip extension of the Morono deposit at a vertical depth of 325 m. Several substantially wide intersections of anomalous gold or copper were intersected over widths of 10 to 19 m. The most notable intersections included 0.14% Cu over 10.0 m (165.0-175.0m), 0.13 g/t Au over 19.0 m (188.0-199.0m) and 0.12% Cu over 10.0 m (305.0-315.0m). Much of this mineralization contains both shear and brecciated style mineralization (Figure 4).

Hole MO-25-24 was the most southeasterly of the holes drilled in the northern part of the property and tested the area over 300 m to the SE of the Morono deposit. This target area was highlighted by previous prospecting work by Vior Inc. that identified Au-Cu rich boulders on surface. Hole MO-25-24 intersected multiple anomalous Au-Ag-Cu intervals over much of the length of the drill hole. The results of this hole highlight a slightly different style of mineralogy than that previously seen on the property, with a good correlation of Au-Ag-Cu assays over multiple intersections throughout the hole. This style of Au-Ag-Cu mineralization is similar to a recent sulphide zone reported from drilling in the northern part of the property, which included 8.67 g/t Au, 203.0 g/t Ag and 2.26% Cu over 0.6 m in hole MO-25-15 (refer to the Company's press release date November 25, 2025). The host rocks in MO-25-24 are more typically sheared mafic volcanics with sulphides along the fractures and associated with quartz veins. The drill hole indicates excellent potential for a larger deposit and the possibility of expanding the mineralization towards the east within the dilation zone, in an area that remains largely untested.

The collar details for Holes MD-25-20 to MD-25-34 are shown in Table 1. Significant assay results from the additional five holes reported are presented in Table 2. True widths of the mineralized zones are not known at this time. The Qualified Person (QP) is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed in this news release.

Diamond drill results for the final ten holes in the Central Area of the Mosseau property, where the company had identified several coincidental soil geochemical anomalies associated with airborne magnetic features (July 24, 2025), are pending

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near-surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 377 claims covering 20,016.87 ha, located approximately 45-70 km west of Gold Fields Ltd.'s - Windfall Deposit (Figure 3).

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Mosseau Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favorable strike along mineralized shear zones.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Mosseau drill holes completed by Harvest Gold - Northern and Central Target Areas



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Recent completed drill holes - 2025 (Northern Area)



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4: Style of Mineralization - Broad Zones (MO-25-22)

Table 1: Drill Collar Locations (holes completed to date)

Hole-ID Azimuth Dip Length (m) Easting (m) Northing (m) MO-25-20 225 -50 156 377065 5430272 MO-25-21 225 -50 318 377134 5430364 MO-25-22 47 -53 531 377718 5430158 MO-25-23 45 -50 147 378173 5430008 MO-25-24 45 -50 210 378307 5429848 MO-25-25 225 -50 183 381103 5427713 MO-25-26 225 -50 213 381237 5427659 MO-25-27 225 -50 258 381425 5427584 MO-25-28 225 -50 282 382597 5426970 MO-25-29 225 -50 273 383098 5428033 MO-25-30 225 -50 258 383197 5426662 MO-25-31 225 -50. 252 381531 5428067 MO-25-32 225 -50 252 381202 5428189 MO-25-33 225 -50 75 381209 5429024 MO-25-34 225 -50 300 382268 5428449

Drill collar coordinates in UTM NAD83, Zone 18

Table 2: Significant assay results table from holes Md-25-20 to MD-25-24 at Mosseau

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length Au (gpt) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) MO-25-20 124.5 138 13.5 0.21 Incl. 135.0 136.5 1.5 1.26 MO-25-21 151.5 153.0 1.5 0.10 2.0 0.20 MO-25-21 258.2 259.6 1.4 2.40 1.3 MO-25-21 292.0 293.5 1.5 0.10 MO-25-21 302.2 303.0 0.85 0.22 MO-25-21 315.0 316.4 1.4 0.21 MO-25-22 58.5 60.0 1.5 0.14 0.20 MO-25-22 79.5 83.1 3.6 0.13 0.13 MO-25-22 107 108 1.0 0.29 1.8 MO-25-22 135 136.5 1.5 0.17 MO-25-22 165 175 10.0 0.03 0.14 MO-25-22 180 199.0 19.0 0.13 MO-25-22 305 315 10.0 0.02 0.12 MO-25-22 385.5 387 1.5 0.14 MO-25-22 409.5 411 1.5 0.11 MO-25-22 424.5 426 1.5 0.10 0.14 MO-25-22 471 474 3 0.42 MO-25-23 NSA MO-25-24 16.5 18 1.5 0.14 1.4 0.12 MO-25-24 27 30 3 0.24 2.6 0.12 MO-25-24 51 54 3 0.25 5.2 0.68 MO-25-24 86.5 87.1 0.6 0.26 4.4 0.13 MO-25-24 115.5 117 1.5 0.15 2.2 MO-25-24 146 147 1 0.14 2.4 0.19 MO-25-24 148.5 150 1.5 0.15 2.7 0.20 MO-25-24 152 153 1 0.11 3.1 0.16 MO-25-24 190.5 192 1.5 0.28 5.5 0.36 MO-25-24 197 198.05 1.05 0.39 1.8 0.18 MO-25-24 201 202 1 0.17 1.3 0.10 MO-25-24 204 205.5 1.5 0.02 1.9 0.37

Reported intervals are drilled core lengths (true widths have not yet been determined)



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 5: Project Location: Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt

Sampling, QAQC, and Laboratory Analysis Summary

All core logging and sampling completed by Harvest Gold as part of its diamond drilling program is subject to a strict standard for Quality Control and Quality Assurance (QAQC), which include the insertion of certified reference materials (standards), blank materials, and field duplicate analysis. NQ-diameter sawed half-core samples from the drilling program at Mosseau were securely sent by Company geologists to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT), with sample preparation in Val-d'Or, Québec and analysis in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where samples were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples from selected holes were securely sent to AGAT in Calgary, Alberta, for multi-element analysis (including silver) by inductively coupled plasma (ICP) method with a four-acid digestion. AGAT sample preparation and laboratory analysis procedures conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meet the requirements under NI 43-101 and CIM best practice guidelines. AGAT is independent of Harvest Gold.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

