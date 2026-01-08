Surge Copper Advances Berg Toward Pre-Feasibility with Successful 2025 Drilling and Data Validation Program

Vancouver, Jan. 08, 2026 - Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (OTCQB: SRGXF) (Frankfurt: G6D2) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its 2025 multidisciplinary drilling and field program at the 100%-owned Berg Project in central British Columbia. The program was designed to advance Berg toward completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") planned for H1-2026 (see November 19, 2025 press release), and was successfully executed with a focus on resource category conversion, validation of historic drilling through modern QA/QC procedures, acid rock drainage characterization, and geotechnical investigations for planned mine infrastructure.

Highlights

In 2025, Surge completed a focused multidisciplinary program to support a planned 2026 mineral resource update and PFS at Berg

Four infill drill holes targeting the outer margins of the deposit successfully intersected continuous porphyry-style mineralization and are expected to support conversion of Inferred resources to Measured and Indicated Categories

Historic core re-assaying has identified a meaningful silver component in the northwest portion of the Berg deposit, where multiple holes now return long intervals with elevated silver grades

Combined with 2025 infill drilling, these results increase copper-equivalent values in an area targeted for resource category conversion and may positively impact future resource estimates

Seventeen historic core holes were resampled using modern analytical methods and QA/QC protocols, materially increasing confidence in the historical dataset and enabling their use in future resource classification

Dedicated acid rock drainage and geotechnical drilling programs were successfully completed providing critical environmental and engineering data required for mine design and permitting

Leif Nilsson, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The 2025 drill program at Berg delivered the critical technical data required to advance the project toward pre-feasibility, including information to support resource category upgrades, geotechnical design, and environmental geochemistry studies, putting us well on track to complete the PFS on schedule. I want to sincerely thank our exploration team and partners for executing this complex program safely, efficiently, and with outstanding attention to detail. In addition to achieving our technical objectives, the resampling of historic core has revealed a meaningful precious metal component, particularly silver, in the northwest portion of the deposit, enhancing copper-equivalent value and highlighting potential upside ahead of our next resource update."

Figure 1. Photos from 2025 field season.

Summary of the Berg Project 2025 Program

The 2025 field program was designed to address key technical data gaps required to advance the Berg Project from a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA")-level study to PFS, including improvements to resource confidence, geotechnical design parameters, and environmental characterization. During the program, Surge completed a total of 4,143 metres of diamond drilling, comprising 4 resource conversion holes targeting upgrades of Inferred resources (1,926 metres), 4 acid rock drainage ("ARD") characterization holes designed to define the boundary between potentially acid-generating and non-acid-generating rock within the waste rock envelope surrounding Berg mineralization (1,522.6 metres), and 11 geotechnical drill holes completed in areas of planned project infrastructure (618.4 metres). In addition, 3 short anchor holes were drilled to support the ARD program; these holes were logged and sampled for assay and contribute an additional 76 metres of data to the Berg drill database.

In parallel with the drilling program, the Company resampled and assayed 17 historic Berg core holes drilled between 1964 and 1973. The objective of this work was to apply modern analytical methods and QA/QC procedures to increase confidence in the historical dataset, add gold and silver analyses that were previously unavailable, and enable these holes to be incorporated into future resource classification.

Geotechnical investigations focused on characterizing soil and rock properties relevant to mine infrastructure design and ground stability in support of the ongoing PFS. Fieldwork included detailed geotechnical logging, collection of samples for laboratory strength testing and physical property measurements, standard penetration tests, packer tests, and installation of vibrating wire piezometers. In addition, 20 seismic refraction geophysical survey lines were completed to map overburden thickness, depth to bedrock, and measure shear and compressional wave velocities for geotechnical design applications. Baseline environmental studies also continued in 2025, including additional fish and fish habitat assessments, installation of hydrometric stations to collect water flow data, and ongoing water sampling.

Figure 2. Berg 2025 work program map showing the location of Berg deposit infill and acid rock drainage characterization (ARD) holes, geotechnical drill holes, and geophysical lines (seismic refraction).

Figure 3. Berg drill hole location map showing 2025 drill holes, historic Berg holes that were re-assayed in 2025 and the location of cross sections A-A', B-B', and C-C'.

Resource Conversion Holes

Four resource conversion holes, BRG25-257 to 260, totaling 1,926 metres of drilling, were drilled along the western and southwestern margins of the Berg deposit with the objective of upgrading Inferred resources to Measured and Indicated categories for inclusion in the upcoming PFS. All holes were successfully drilled to their planned target depths and intersected continuous porphyry-style alteration and mineralization. Mineralization extends well below the conceptual PEA pit shell, supporting the continuity of the system at depth and along its outer margins. As expected for these peripheral areas, grades are lower near surface but increase at depth with all holes ending in strong mineralization below the PEA pit boundary. Alteration and mineralization are characterized by quartz-anhydrite stockwork veining containing pyrite-chalcopyrite-molybdenite associated with potassic and lesser phyllic alteration.

Table 1. Summary of Assay Results for 2025 Infill Holes Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Width (m)1 CuEq (%)2 Cu (%) Mo (%) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) BRG25-257 114 501 EOH 387 0.18 0.09 0.022 3.29 0.022 including 378 501 EOH 123 0.25 0.12 0.035 4.85 0.009 BRG25-258 234 501 EOH 267 0.23 0.16 0.018 2.50 0.014 including 316 423 107 0.28 0.21 0.021 2.64 0.016 BRG25-259 278 513 EOH 235 0.31 0.19 0.025 8.61 0.016 including 350 498 148 0.37 0.22 0.027 12.80 0.019 BRG25-260 132 411 EOH 279 0.20 0.16 0.007 2.51 0.016 including 360 411 EOH 51 0.26 0.20 0.011 4.27 0.020 1. Width refers to drill hole intercepts; true widths have not been determined. High grades have not been capped in the averages.

2. CuEq (copper equivalent) is provided for illustrative purposes only to express the combined abundance of copper, molybdenum, silver, and gold, with secondary metals calculated net of assumed metallurgical recoveries using deposit average recovery assumptions from the PEA of 76% for molybdenum, 65% for silver, and 55% for gold. The calculation uses metal prices of US$4.00/lb copper, US$15.00/lb molybdenum, US$23.00/oz silver, and US$1,800/oz gold resulting in the formula: CuEq [%] = Cu [%] + 2.85 x Mo [%] + 0.0055 x Ag [g/t] + 0.3609 x Au [g/t].

Hole BRG25-259, located on the far western margin of the Berg deposit, intersected a sequence of andesite and intrusive porphyry units and returned 235 metres grading 0.31% copper equivalent (0.19% copper, 0.025% molybdenum, 8.61 g/t silver, and 0.016 g/t gold) from 278 metres depth to the end of the hole at 513 metres depth.

Hole BRG25-259 was drilled within a large volume of Inferred resources in the current resource model. This hole, together with the resampling of holes BRG013, BRG098 and BRG079, is expected to support the conversion of a significant volume of Inferred resources to the Measured and Indicated categories in the forthcoming resource update. The results from BRG25-259, combined with increased copper-equivalent values in historic holes following the addition of silver and gold assays, also indicate potential for higher-grade resource extensions toward the western portion of the deposit.

Figure 4. Cross section A - A' showing drill hole BRG25-259 and historic holes BRG013, BRG083 and BRG098 which were resampled in 2025. See Figure 3 for cross section location.

Hole BRG25-260, located on the northwestern margin of the Berg deposit, intersected predominantly andesite and returned 279 metres grading 0.20% copper equivalent (0.16% copper, 0.007% molybdenum, 2.51 g/t silver, and 0.016 g/t gold) from 132 metres depth to the end of the hole at 411 metres depth.

Hole BRG25-260, together with the resampling of historic holes BRG083 and BRG079, was designed to support conversion of a strip of Inferred resources along the western edge of the deposit. In addition, resampling of hole BRG078 targeted conversion of a substantial zone of Inferred resources within the lower-grade central portion of the Berg deposit.

Figure 5. Cross section B - B' showing drill holes BRG25-260, ARD25-003 and 004, and historic holes BRG078, BRG079 and BRG083 which were resampled in 2025. See Figure 3 for cross section location.

Figure 6. Photos from BRG25-260. Top: strong quartz, anhydrite, sulfide veining within andesite volcanic rocks 399.4 to 408.9m. Bottom: mineralized zone at 306m, strong quartz-molybdenite and quartz-anhydrite-pyrite-chalcopyrite-molybdenite veining in biotite altered andesite.

Hole BRG25-258, together with the resampling of historic hole BRG091, was designed to support conversion of a narrow zone of Inferred resources along the southern margin of the Berg deposit. In addition, resampling of historic holes BRG076, BRG078, and BRG082 targeted conversion of a substantial zone of Inferred resources within the lower-grade central portion of the Berg deposit.

Figure 7. Cross section C - C' showing drill holes BRG25-258, ARD25-001 and historic holes BRG076, BRG078, BRG082 and BRG091 which were resampled in 2025. See Figure 3 for cross section location.

Acid Rock Characterization Holes (ARD)

Four acid rock characterization ("ARD") holes (ARD25-001 to 004) were drilled from surface using an underground drill rig oriented at positive (uphill) angles. The uphill drilling program was designed to utilize existing access roads and to efficiently characterize the acid-generating potential of the waste rock envelope surrounding the Berg deposit. Drill orientations were planned to run generally parallel to the conceptual pit walls, allowing for effective delineation of potentially acid-generating and non-acid-generating waste rock zones. Three of the four holes were completed to their planned target depths, with hole ARD25-004 terminating short of target due to challenging ground conditions. In addition, three short anchor holes, ranging from 22 to 30 metres in length, were drilled to secure the underground rig to outcrop; these holes were logged and sampled for assay and contribute an additional 76 metres of drilling to the Berg drill database.

The ARD holes were collared at the outer margins of the Berg mineralized zone and drilled away from mineralization with the objective of defining the extent of the pyrite halo and extending into potentially non-acid generating host rocks. The drilling successfully delineated the distribution of mineralized and altered rock at the margins of the deposit and extended beyond the interpreted pyrite halo, providing appropriate spatial coverage for acid-base accounting studies. Preliminary static test results indicate a transition to non-acid-generating rock with increasing distance from the centre of the deposit toward the conceptual pit wall limits. Ongoing test work will further refine estimates of the proportion of potentially acid-generating and non-acid-generating waste rock to support PFS-level mine planning. In addition, representative samples from across the waste rock domains have been submitted for humidity cell testing to evaluate long-term acid generation potential and to support future permitting requirements.

ARD25-001 and ARD25-003 intersected zones of mineralization located outside the current Berg resource model but within the conceptual PEA pit limits. ARD25-001 returned 26 metres grading 0.40% copper equivalent (0.21% copper, 0.001% molybdenum, 31.65 g/t silver, and 0.035 g/t gold) from 70 to 96 metres downhole, followed by a second interval of 10 metres grading 0.30% copper equivalent (0.15% copper, 24.88 g/t silver, and 0.042 g/t gold) from 124 metres to 132 metres downhole.

Table 2. Select drill hole intercepts from ARD holes Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Width (m)1 CuEq (%)2 Cu (%) Mo (%) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) ARD25-001 70 96 26 0.40 0.21 0.001 31.65 0.035 ARD25-001 124 134 10 0.30 0.15 0.000 24.88 0.042 ARD25-003 120 132 12 0.14 0.12 0.000 2.25 0.023 1. Width refers to drill hole intercepts; true widths have not been determined. High grades have not been capped in the averages.

2. CuEq (copper equivalent) is provided for illustrative purposes only to express the combined abundance of copper, molybdenum, silver, and gold, with secondary metals calculated net of assumed metallurgical recoveries using deposit average recovery assumptions of 76% for molybdenum, 65% for silver, and 55% for gold. The calculation uses metal prices of US$4.00/lb copper, US$15.00/lb molybdenum, US$23.00/oz silver, and US$1,800/oz gold resulting in the formula: CuEq [%] = Cu [%] + 2.85 x Mo [%] + 0.0055 x Ag [g/t] + 0.3609 x Au [g/t].

Figure 8. Photo of underground drill rig.

Historic Drill Hole Re-Assay Program

During the 2025 program, the Company resampled and re-assayed 17 historic drill holes completed between 1964 and 1973. The primary objective of this work was to apply modern analytical methods and robust QA/QC procedures to improve confidence in the historic assay dataset and enable these holes to be incorporated into resource category classification. As most Berg drill holes completed prior to 1980 were not analyzed for gold or silver, a key secondary objective was to materially increase the proportion of precious metal assays within the Berg drill database.

Following completion of the 2025 re-assay program, the Berg database contains 26,797 unique assay intervals, of which 22,138 samples, or 82.6%, now include gold and silver analyses. This represents a substantial and permanent improvement to the quality and completeness of the dataset available for future resource estimation and economic studies.

Historic holes resampled in 2025 are distributed across multiple areas of the Berg deposit, including the central portion of the system, the main mineralized zone, and the lower-grade outer margins. This distribution allows validation of historic results across a representative range of grades and geological settings.

Highlights from the re-assay program include hole BRG079, located on the western side of the deposit, which returned 247.5 metres grading 0.54% copper equivalent (0.31% copper, 0.051% molybdenum, 12.99 g/t silver, and 0.033 g/t gold) from 57.3 metres depth to the end of the hole at 304.8 metres depth. Copper and molybdenum grades from the 2025 resampling are consistent with historic results, providing validation of the original data. The 2025 program represents the first time this hole has been assayed for precious metals, and the newly identified silver and gold values significantly enhance the metal endowment of this portion of the deposit.

Hole BRG083, drilled in a similar area to BRG079, likewise confirms elevated silver values on the northwest side of the Berg deposit. BRG083 returned 225.2 metres grading 0.45% copper equivalent (0.28% copper, 0.041% molybdenum, 7.16 g/t silver, and 0.031 g/t gold) from 79.9 metres depth to the end of the hole at 305.1 metres depth. Together with BRG25-259 and BRG079, these results demonstrate that the northwest portion of the Berg deposit contains consistently elevated precious metal content over long mineralized intervals, which may enhance future project economics.

Hole BRG006 is located near the centre of the Berg deposit in an area historically interpreted to contain low-grade mineralization or barren material and is largely classified as Inferred in the current resource model. The re-assay of BRG006 returned 217.3 metres grading 0.19% copper equivalent (0.16% copper, 0.008% molybdenum, 1.32 g/t silver, and 0.010 g/t gold) from 4 metres to 221.3 metres depth. While grades are modest, this result is significant as it demonstrates the presence of mineralized material above a conceptual cut-off in the central zone, suggesting that portions of this area may be reclassified from potential waste to potential ore in future resource modeling.

Table 3. Select historic hole resampling results Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Width (m)1 CuEq (%)2 Cu (%) Mo (%) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) BRG006 4.0 221.3 217.3A 0.19 0.16 0.008 1.32 0.010 BRG013 91.4 218.5 127.1B 0.21 0.16 0.008 3.31 0.025 BRG022 14.6 103.6 89.0 0.30 0.25 0.009 2.64 0.034 BRG077 17.1 173.7 156.6 0.37 0.30 0.010 3.79 0.052 BRG079 57.3 304.8 EOH 247.5C 0.54 0.31 0.051 12.99 0.033 BRG083 79.9 305.1 EOH 225.2D 0.45 0.28 0.041 7.16 0.031 including 218.5 305.1 EOH 86.6E 0.59 0.30 0.087 7.16 0.031 BRG088 10.7 305.4 294.7F 0.32 0.23 0.022 3.51 0.026 BRG098 35.7 554.4 EOH 518.7 0.32 0.22 0.026 3.60 0.025 including 38.7 81.4 42.7 0.42 0.34 0.018 4.07 0.032 1. Width refers to drill hole intercepts; true widths have not been determined. High grades have not been capped in the averages.

2. CuEq (copper equivalent) is provided for illustrative purposes only to express the combined abundance of copper, molybdenum, silver, and gold, with secondary metals calculated net of assumed metallurgical recoveries using deposit average recovery assumptions of 76% for molybdenum, 65% for silver, and 55% for gold. The calculation uses metal prices of US$4.00/lb copper, US$15.00/lb molybdenum, US$23.00/oz silver, and US$1,800/oz gold resulting in the formula: CuEq [%] = Cu [%] + 2.85 x Mo [%] + 0.0055 x Ag [g/t] + 0.3609 x Au [g/t].

A. Composite interval includes 5 historic assay samples lacking Au and Ag data and 68 new assay samples.

B. Composite interval includes 4 historic assay samples lacking Au and Ag data and 39 new assay samples.

C. Composite interval includes 5 historic assay samples lacking Au and Ag data and 72 new assay samples.

D. Composite interval includes 46 historic assay samples lacking Au and Ag data and 29 new assay samples.

E. Composite interval includes 0 historic assay samples and 29 new assay samples.

F. Composite interval includes 17 historic assay samples lacking Au and Ag data and 87 new assay samples.

Qualified Persons

Dr. Shane Ebert P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for the Ootsa and Berg projects as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release. Dr. Ebert is an Officer and a Director of Surge and is not independent of the Company.

About Surge Copper Corp.

Surge Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource company advancing one of British Columbia's emerging mineral districts. The Company's 100%-owned Berg Project hosts a large-scale copper-molybdenum-silver deposit with strong development potential in a safe jurisdiction supported by established infrastructure. A 2023 Preliminary Economic Assessment outlined a long-life project producing essential metals for industrial and energy systems. Surge is advancing a Pre-Feasibility Study on the Berg Project to further define its technical and economic development potential.

In addition to Berg, Surge controls a large, contiguous mineral claim package that includes multiple advanced porphyry deposits, including the Ootsa Property adjacent to the past-producing Huckleberry Mine. The Company's projects collectively position Surge as a future contributor to Canada's critical minerals strategy through the responsible development of copper, molybdenum, and associated metals.

For more information, visit www.surgecopper.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Leif Nilsson"

Chief Executive Officer





