Enduro Metals Announces Results of Rock Sampling at the Newmont Lake Project, Golden Triangle, BC

Vancouver, January 8, 2026 - Enduro Metals Corp. (TSXV: ENDR) ("Enduro", "Enduro Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its 2025 rock sampling program at its 100% owned Newmont Lake Project in the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Assays confirmed the discovery of a large, newly recognized porphyry copper-gold system at the Andrei target with widespread copper and gold values. Additionally, exceptionally high-grade gold and silver samples underscored the potential of un-drilled areas from the Camp Zone within the McLymont area.

The 2025 program, conducted from July through September, focused on the Andrei porphyry Cu-Au target and structurally controlled epithermal and skarn gold targets in the McLymont area, a region that includes the historic NW Zone resource, and the nearby Camp Zone. The Newmont Lake project is one of the largest contiguous claim packages (688 square km) in the Golden Triangle strategically located near major porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) development projects, including Galore Creek (Newmont - Teck Resources) and KSM (Seabridge Gold), as well as past-producing high grade gold mines at Snip and Eskay Creek (currently being put back into production by Skeena Gold & Silver). Seabridge Gold's recent North Snip porphyry discovery lies near the southern property boundary. (see Figures 1 & 2)

2025 Highlights:

Andrei Porphyry Copper-Gold Target

Widespread copper mineralization, with highest grade samples exceeding 10% Cu;

25% of samples returned values above 0.1% Cu, confirming extensive mineralized footprint;

Mineralization occurs in potassic-altered monzonite intrusions and adjacent volcanic rocks, consistent with the margins of a large porphyry Cu-Au system;

Mineralization occurs on the flanks of a 4km long, open-ended IP chargeability anomaly interpreted to represent a porphyry Cu-Au center buried beneath faulted cover rocks;

Andrei correlates with a strong magnetic high anomaly, part of a 14 km long corridor that also includes the FK and Southmore porphyry targets;

2026 drill program is in advanced planning.

McLymont / Camp Zone Gold Targets

Rock samples at Camp Zone returned gold values of up to 110 g/t gold with 142 g/t silver

Results confirm the presence of high-grade gold mineralization in an area of historical exploration significance prior to the discovery of the NW Zone

Camp Zone mineralization interpreted as structurally controlled, associated with alteration and veining along the McGilvery Fault, a significant regional structure running parallel to the McLymont Fault.

Rob Cameron, CEO of Enduro Metals, commented: "The Andrei target represents the most compelling copper-gold opportunity identified to date on the Newmont Lake Project. The combination of strong surface copper mineralization on the flanks of a large 4km IP anomaly and coincident magnetic anomalies supports our interpretation of a major buried porphyry copper-gold system. These results are directly shaping drill targeting as we advance toward an inaugural drill program in 2026. At the Camp Zone, exceptionally high gold grades reaffirm the prospectivity of an area that was a focus of early exploration before attention shifted to the NW Zone."

Figure 1: Property Location Map

Figure 2: Newmont Lake Project Target Locations

2025 Work Program:

A total of 351 rock samples were collected across the Newmont Lake Project during the 2025 field season. A total of 176 samples from the Andrei target area, which is a large, low-elevation, and easily accessible porphyry copper gold target located in the northern portion of the property. Additional sampling included targets within the McClymont gold structure and within the Camp zone structurally controlled vein system. Reconnaissance samples were collected a number of other sites on the property.

The Andrei target was also covered by IP and magnetic surveys in 2025. The surveys outlined an open-ended 4.0 km by 1.2 km zone of elevated chargeability coincident with high resistivity and high magnetic values centered on the central ridge. The copper occurrences sampled are located on the flanks of this geophysical feature, with the core of the anomaly buried beneath post mineral cover (see press release dated October 6, 2025 Enduro Metals Geophysics Defines 4 km Andrei Target at Newmont Lake).

Samples collected in 2025 were primarily grab samples. Such samples are selective in nature and are not necessarily representative of the overall mineralized system but are effective in identifying areas of potential cohesive mineralization. (see Table 1)

Andrei Geology and Mineralization:

Detailed rock sampling at Andrei was focused primarily on newly exposed bedrock revealed by glacial retreat, together with sampling of adjacent porphyry targets. Results identified widespread copper mineralization associated with highly altered monzonite intrusions and surrounding volcanic rocks. When combined with Enduro's previous sampling and results from previous operators, the 2025 program successfully delineated a large and semi-continuous zone of elevated to high copper mineralization with locally elevated gold values (see Figures 3 & 4 & Table 1). Geological mapping indicates that the Andrei porphyry system is centred on a dense network of potassic-altered monzonite dikes and plugs intruding basalt and andesite volcanic rocks. This monzonite complex correlates well with magnetic highs that define a 14 km long corridor of prospective porphyry copper-gold potential.

Andrei is a low-sulphur mineralized system where magnetite and minor hematite are the dominant alteration minerals, occurring in replacement zones, breccia infill and vein networks. Alteration is characterized by an inner-propylitic assemblage of magnetite, chlorite, pyrite stockworks, epidote and quartz veins, with copper mineralization occurring primary as chalcopyrite with minor bornite. A cross-cutting iron-carbonate vein system contains visible copper minerals (chalcopyrite and bornite) which are locally gold bearing.

Copper grades are locally very high, occurring within discrete chalcopyrite-rich veins up to several centimeters in thickness, related to intense magnetite alteration and later-stage quartz iron carbonate veins. Broad zones of highly anomalous copper (0.1% Cu and above) are locally associated with thin quartz vein stockworks and sheeted vein zones with accompanying magnetite and chalcopyrite and lessor pyrite, hosted within potassic altered monzonite and intense magnetite-chlorite-and minor epidote altered basalt wallrock. Gold values are lower within monzonite hosted mineralization but are locally enriched within larger vein and replacement zones (see Figure 5). Mineralization is best developed along the contacts of a swarm of large, dyke-like monzonite intrusions, which are separated by lessor mineralized basalts and or lessor mineralized and altered monzonite bodies. The 2025 IP survey outlined a continuous body of high chargeability beneath the ridge that connects the northern and southern surface showings, suggesting a coalescence of mineralized zones at depth over a strike length of 4 km.

Table 1: 2025 Andrei Rock Sample Distribution

Total Samples: 176

> 1% Cu 12 7% > 0.4% Cu 24 14% > 0.1% Cu 44 25% > 1 g/t Au 18 10% > 50 ppb Au 29 16%





Figure 3: Andrei Corridor Summary: Rock samples including 2025 samples, previous Enduro samples and historical samples plotted on 2025 Total Magnetic Intensity

Figure 4: Andrei Target Detail: Rock samples including 2025 samples, previous Enduro samples and historical samples plotted on 2025 Total Magnetic Intensity with mapped Monzonite Intrusions

Figure 5: Andrei Rocks

McLymont / Camp Zone Rock Samples:

A total of 54 rock samples were collected from the McLymont area in 2025, including 32 samples from the Camp Zone (see Figure 6). Rock sampling at the Camp Zone returned high-grade gold values from narrow sub-meter quartz pyrite veins within shear zones of up to 113 g/t Au with142 g/t Ag, highlighting the area as a high-priority target for follow-up exploration. The Camp Zone was a focus of early exploration by previous operators, prior to the discovery of the NW Zone. This work in the late 1980's included trenching and drilling that returned similar (unverified) gold mineralization but was not followed up as the program shifted to the newly discovered NW Zone. Historical drilling at Camp Zone was shallow using small diameter core with only visually selected zones being sampled at the time. The Camp Zone is interpreted to be structurally controlled and associated with alteration and veining along the McLymont structural corridor, and particularly the McGilvary Fault. Enduro considers the Camp Zone, in conjunction with the broader McLymont area, to represent a compelling high-grade gold opportunity complementary to the Company's porphyry copper-gold focus at Andrei.





Figure 6: McLymont/Camp Zone Rock Chips: 2025 rock samples plotted with compiled Enduro and historical soil samples

Other Areas of Interest

Reconnaissance sampling was also conducted at several other targets across the Newmont Lake Project, including Twin, Orange, Burgundy, and Chachi. These areas remain prospective for multiple mineral deposit styles and will continue to be evaluated as part of Enduro's systematic, district-scale exploration strategy.

The Twin target (see Figure 7), located at the southwest corner of the property in an area of limited historical exploration covers a potential seven kilometre extension of the Bronson trend, a 14-kilometre alignment of porphyry and porphyry-related deposits that extends from the Quartz Rise deposit northwest to the Snip North deposit that was discovered in 2024 by Seabridge Gold. A high-resolution magnetic survey completed over the Twin target indicates clusters of discreet and linear magnetic highs suggesting the presence of intrusive bodies. A small program of rock and soil and silt sampling was completed in the area in 2025 and returned two strings of weakly anomalous copper in soil and a single gold in soil value of 78 ppb. This later sample is immediately downslope from a discrete magnetic anomaly. There is limited bedrock exposure in part due to young volcanic flows and ash layers which may also contribute to the low geochemical soil response.

Figure 7: Twin Target 2025 rock and soil sampling plotted on 2025 Total Magnetic Intensity

Qualified Person

Robert Cameron, P. Geo, Enduro's chief executive officer, is the company's qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this release. Field work was supervised by Stephen Wetherup, P. Geo, VPX, for Enduro Metals.

QAQC and Data Verification

Enduro personnel collected, documented and directly shipped through an independent shipping company all rock, soil and silt samples to Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Vancouver for analyses. At the laboratory rocks were pulverized, split into smaller aliquots and analyzed by fire-assay (code FA330) for Au and 38 elements with a 4-acid digestion and 38 element inductively coupled plasma and mass spectrometer process (ICP-MS, code MA250). Over-limit analyses for Au were completed with FA530 process of fire-assay lead collection fusion and for Cu by 4-acid ICP-MS ore-grade analyses (code MA370).

Soils and silt samples were dried, sieved to smaller size fractions (-80 mesh for soils, and -200 mesh for silts) which utilized an Aqua Regia digestion and finished with a multi-element ICP-MS analysis (AQ250) to produce the assays.

Bureau Veritas Laboratories is a certified assay laboratory with ISO 9001 certification that meets TIC Council principles and requirements and is regularly assessed by an external third-party. It is accredited by numerous laboratory and government regulatory bodies within Canada and internationally. Enduro has relied upon Bureau Veritas' internal QA/QC processes and reviewed the results from their duplicate, blank and standards analyses.

For details on historical data verification, sample, analytical and testing results, refer to statements posted on the Company's website and the technical report titled "Technical Report on the Newmont Lake Property" authored by Maurizio Napoli, P.Geo, and Ali Wasiliew, P.Geo. dated March 1, 2025. The Company treats historical data as valid for exploration purposes only.

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on its Newmont Lake Project; a total 688 km2 property located within the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Building on prior results, Enduro Metals' geological team has outlined multiple deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, and copper-gold alkalic porphyry systems at Burgundy and Andrei. The Company maintains a broader portfolio of mineral projects across Canada including the advanced Burn porphyry copper and gold project in northern British Columbia.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Enduro Metals Corporation

