Strategic Resources Expands its Board of Directors and Management Team

Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) (the "Company" or "Strategic") is pleased to announce that Mr. Terry Perles will join the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Perles will also take on a role with the Company's management team as Business Development Lead for Vanadium and Titanium Products.

Mr. Perles is the founder of TTP Squared, Inc., a vanadium industry consulting firm which he has managed for the last 15 years. Mr. Perles is also the current Chairman of the Vanadium International Technical Committee (VANITEC) Market Development Committee and is a past Board Member of the International Titanium Association. Mr. Perles is well known in the Vanadium Industry and has a demonstrated track record assisting development stage companies achieve their business development goals. Early in his career he worked for US Steel before focusing on the Vanadium Industry with roles in sales, marketing, strategic planning and senior management at Stratcor, EVRAZ Group, US Vanadium LLC and Atlantic International. Mr. Perles holds a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh.

Sean Cleary, CEO, commented: ''There is an increased focus on critical minerals across North America, Europe and the Middle East. Strategic Resources is entering an important development phase for the BlackRock Project. Having Terry join the team deepens and broadens our management and board of directors and provides important market knowledge, enhanced credibility and international contacts that can unlock opportunities for our Company.''

Terry Perles commented: ''I have been closely watching the BlackRock Project develop over the years. I believe that Strategic Resources is at an important inflection point, and it is the right time to join the team to help deliver the project and grow the Company.''

Mr. Perles' role will include driving business development for vanadium and titanium products. This means identifying, introducing and assisting the negotiations of joint ventures and collaboration opportunities with industry participants. Also, Terry will represent Strategic Resources Inc. at conferences, industry events, and partner meetings. He will also support management in investor relations, including preparing materials, delivering presentations, and following up with stakeholders. Terry will also lead a review of vanadium and titanium market trends and provide actionable insights to the corporate management team.

As part of Terry's compensation package, he will receive a grant of 100,000 stock options to purchase up to 100,000 common shares of Strategic Resources Inc. at an exercise price of $0.29 per option share expiring on fifth anniversary of the grant date, subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option plan of the Company and any additional conditions described in the option certificate including the vesting of the options over a three year period in equal amounts.

About Strategic Resources

Strategic Resources (TSXV:SR) is a critical mineral development company focused on vanadium, high-purity iron and titanium; metals needed to decarbonize the global economy. Our main projects are the construction-ready BlackRock Project in Quebec and the previously operated Mustavaara mine in Finland. Phase 1 of the BlackRock Project envisages a 4 million tonne per year high-purity iron ore pelletizer in Port Saguenay with full access to the St. Lawrence Seaway. The Company's Head Office is in Montreal, Québec.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://strategic-res.com/.

STRATEGIC RESOURCES INC.

Signed: "Sean Cleary"

Sean Cleary, CEO

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strategic-resources-expands-its-board-of-directors-and-management-team-302656064.html

SOURCE Strategic Resources Inc.