Gratomic Inc. Announces 15-Year Renewal of Mining Licence ML215 in Namibia

TORONTO, January 8, 2026 - Gratomic Inc.("Gratomic", "GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT) is pleased to announce that, on September 10, 2025, the Company received official notification from the Namibian Ministry of Mines and Energy confirming its preparedness to renew Mining Licence ML215 for an additional 15-year term.

Following constructive engagement with the Ministry and the Company's formal response to the letter of preparedness, Gratomic is pleased to confirm that Mining Licence ML215 has now been fully upgraded and renewed for a 15-year period, with the licence effective through March 2040.

The Company extends its sincere appreciation to the Government of Namibia and the Ministry of Mines and Energy for their continued support and for fostering a stable, transparent, and collaborative operating environment for mining investment.

In addition, the Company reports that the processing plant underwent comprehensive electrical and mechanical performance testing in late October 2025, with all operational tests successfully completed.

With the licence renewal secured, Gratomic is preparing to remobilize its operational team to site following the Namibian holiday period. Further updates will be provided when available, including guidance on near-term operational activities and upcoming financial reporting.

The Board of Directors of Gratomic extends its best wishes to all shareholders and investors for a prosperous and healthy 2026.

Gratomic wishes to emphasize that no Preliminary Economic Analysis, Preliminary Feasibility Study or Feasibility Study has been completed to support any level of production. In fact, no mineral resources let alone mineral reserves demonstrating economic viability and technical feasibility, have been delineated on the Aukam property.

The Company intends to complete Feasibility Study (FS) or equivalent study on the Aukam Property. The study, its recommendations, and their subsequent implementation, will provide conclusions and recommendations at a FS level of comfort about scaling up the existing processing plant at Aukam to a commercial scale processing facility capable of producing the desired concentrate grades and production rates.

Gratomic wishes to emphasize that the supply of graphite is conditional on Gratomic being able to bring the Aukam project into a production phase, and for any graphite being produced to meet certain technical and mineralization requirements.

Risk Factors

No mineral resources, let alone mineral reserves demonstrating economic viability and technical feasibility, have been delineated on the Aukam Property. The Company is not in a position to demonstrate or disclose any capital and/or operating costs that may be associated with the processing plant until a FS is completed.

The Company advises that it has not based its production decision on even the existence of mineral resources let alone on a Preliminary Feasibility Study or FS of mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability, and, as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit.

Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that production will begin as anticipated or at all or that anticipated production costs will be achieved.

Failure to commence production would have a material adverse impact on the Company's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund operations. Failure to achieve the anticipated production costs would have a material adverse impact on the Company's cash flow and future profitability.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company aims to become a graphite supplier and to secure a strong position in the electric vehicle battery supply chain through the development of its flagship Aukam Graphite Mine.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing and have confirmed its suitability as an anode material. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will share results as they become available.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.com).

