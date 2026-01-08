Green Canada Corporation Announces Private Placement

Toronto, January 8, 2026 - Green Canada Corporation ("GCC" or the "Company"), a 54.33% owned subsidiary of PTX Metals Inc. (TSXV: PTX) ("PTX"), announced a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 3,846,154 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.13 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000. Green Canada (Not PTX) may pay 7% cash finder fees in certain cases.

Assuming the Offering is fully subscribed, PTX's shareholding in the Company will be reduced from approximately 54.33% to approximately 48.72% on a non-diluted basis.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day after the later of (a) the closing date of the Offering and (b) the date the company became a reporting issuer in any province or territory.

GCC has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "RTO LOI") dated November 13, 2025, with MAACKK Capital Corp. ("MAACKK") pursuant to which GCC and MAACKK intend to complete a transaction that would result in a reverse take-over of MAACKK by the shareholders of GCC (the "Proposed RTO"). Closing of the Proposed RTO will be subject to, among other things, requisite regulatory approval for the listing of the resulting issuer of the Proposed RTO on the Canadian Securities Exchange or such other stock exchange as may be mutually agreed upon by the parties.

PTX's shareholders will directly benefit from the Proposed RTO through PTX's shareholding in GCC, unlocking immediate value not previously reflected. The closing of the Offering is not conditional upon closing of the Proposed RTO. The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for general working capital and corporate purposes.

About Green Canada Corporation

GCC has assembled a diverse set of Canadian based uranium mineral properties focused on unconformity-style uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, the Baker and Amer Basins in Nunavut and the Otish Basin in Quebec. The flagship Marshall Project to be acquired by GCC from Basin Energy Limited in connection with the Proposed RTO and the adjacent North Millennium project areas are situated 11 km west of Cameco's 69.9% owned Millennium deposit and 20 km southwest of CanAlaska's Pike zone discovery on the West McArthur project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan the second largest production centre for uranium globally. The Key Lake-McArthur Road is 23 km to the South-East with winter access to the property either by winter road from the Millennium deposit to Friesen Lake, 4 km east of the property, or by a winter road from Key Lake to McIntyre Lake, 4 km south of the property.

About PTX Metals Inc.

PTX is a minerals exploration Company focused on high-quality critical mineral projects, including two flagship projects situated in northern Ontario, a mining jurisdiction renowned for its abundance of mineral resources and investment opportunities. The corporate objective is to advance the exploration programs towards proving the potential of each asset, which includes the W2 Copper Nickel PGE Project and South Timmins Gold Joint Venture Project.

PTX's portfolio of assets offers investors exposure to some of the world's most valuable metals including gold, as well as essential critical minerals for the clean energy transition: copper, PGE, nickel, uranium and rare metals. PTX's portfolio of assts was strategically acquired for their geologically favorable attributes, and proximity to established mining companies. PTX mineral exploration programs are designed by a team of expert geologists with extensive career knowledge gained from their tenure working for global mining companies in northern Ontario and around the world.

PTX is based in Toronto, Canada, with a primary listing on the TSXV under the symbol PTX. The Company is also listed in Frankfurt under the symbol 9PF and on the OTCQB in the United States as PANXF.

For additional information on PTX, please visit the Company's website at https://ptxmetals.com/.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279749