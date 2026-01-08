Regency Silver Extends Breccia Target Southwards and Up-Dip Towards Dios Padre Silver Mine in 225m Step Out from Previous Drilling

Intercepts broad zones of sulphide-specularite bearing breccia across 240m.

Vancouver, January 8, 2026 - Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) ("Regency Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that hole REG 25-26 has intersected sulphide-specularite supported breccia in multiple zones across a broad, non-continuous ~240m interval (Figure 1). The breccia zones are controlled by a series of Quartz-Feldspar porphyries and range in size from 5-50m. The breccias are similar in nature to the breccia hosting Au-Cu-Ag mineralization in REG-22-01, REG 23-21 and REG 23-14 as well as similar Ag-dominant breccias at its wholly owned Dios Padre silver mine project, Sonora, Mexico. The intersection is ~150m down-dip below the historic Dios Padre silver mine workings and ~225m up dip from drill hole REG-25-25. REG 23-21 yielded 38m of 7.36 g/t gold, REG-22-01 yielded 35.8 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.82 g/t silver, and REG 23-14 yielded 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold.

Hole REG 25-26 was the final hole of the 2025 portion of Regency's ongoing drill program which began on October 10, 2025. Hole REG 25-26 is the fifth hole of the program and was successful in finding an extension of the deep breccia at shallower levels up dip toward the historic Dios Padre silver mine.

"Drill Hole REG 25-26 is a very significant development for the Dios Padre project. We have hypothesized that the deeper, porphyry controlled breccia should extend and continue to the old mine site at surface. This breccia intersection helps to validate our hypothesis in observing multiple porphyry dykes with adjacent sulphide-specularite supported breccias almost exactly in-between the deep breccia and the mine site "said Mike Tucker, Director and Head Geologist.

Five holes totaling 3,723m have been completed since drilling resumed in October. The location and traces of the holes can be found on the plan map in Figure 2. The traces of the holes relative to the projected trace of the mineralized breccia can be seen on the 3D long section in Figure 3.

Close up photos of stronger sections of mineralization from REG-25-26 are shown in Figure 1. We currently do not have analytical results for the intervals from the 2025 drill program, so there is no assurance when comparing the potential assay quality of these intersections to REG-22-01, REG-23-14 and REG 23-21. However, in terms of geology, alteration, mineral species and abundance, the zones appear to compare favorably. For comparative purposes, mineralized intervals and their corresponding assays can be found in press releases dated February 23, 2023 and November 2, 2023.

As observed in the deeper breccia - the primary controlling factor appears to be the presence of Quartz-Felspar porphyries. Hole 26 has an abundance of smaller porphyry intersections with adjacent breccias. As these control/mark the structures and the mineralization, we are endeavoring to map them in detail to allow for more efficient targeting on the project as we advance.

Technical Information

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by Michael Tucker, P. Geo, who is recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Tucker is also a director of the Company and for that reason is not considered independent. Mr. Tucker has read and approved the technical contents of this news release.

QA/QC

Once the drill core was received from the drill site, individual samples were determined, logged for geological attributes, sawn in half, labelled, and bagged for assay submittal. The remaining drill core was then stored at a secure site in the buildings surrounding the old milling site for the Dios Padre silver mine. The Company inserted quality control samples at regular intervals within the sample stream which included blanks, preparation duplicates, and standard reference materials with all sample shipments intended to monitor laboratory performance. Sample shipment was conducted under a chain of custody procedure.

Drill core samples were submitted to ALS Global's analytical facility in Hermosillo, Mexico for preparation and analysis. Sample preparation included drying and weighing the samples, crushing the entire sample, and pulverizing 250 grams ("g"). Analysis for gold was by method Au-AA23: 30g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.005 ppm and upper limit of 10 ppm. Gold assays greater than 10ppm are automatically analyzed by method Au-GRA21: 30g fire assay fusion with a gravimetric fusion. Analysis for silver and base metals was by method ME-ICP61m: 0.75g is dissolved via four acid digest and analyzed with ICP-AES finish. Detection limits for Ag are 0.5-100ppm, 1-10 000ppm for Cu, 2-10 000ppm for Zn and 2-10 000ppm for Pb. Silver assays greater than 100ppm are automatically analyzed by method Ag-OG62: 0.4g sample by Ag by HF-HNO3-HClO4 digestion with HCl leach, ICP-AES or AAS finish. Samples with Ag>1500ppm are automatically analyzed by Ag-GRA21: 30g sample Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Cu, Pb and Zn >10 000ppm are automatically analyzed by Cu-OG62, Pb-OG62 and Zn-OG62 respectively: 0.4g sample by Four acid digestion and ICP finish.

ALS Global is ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. Parameters for ALS' internal and Regency Silver's external blind quality control samples were acceptable for the analyses returned.

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for high grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the high-grade Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico where Regency has made a large, high grade, gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to be a large magmatic-hydrothermal system which widens at depth. Drill results have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21, 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01, and 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14.

