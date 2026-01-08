Cascade Copper Announces Results From Field Work At The Centrefire Copper-Gold Project Results include 2.86% Cu, 2.84 g/t Au and 15.7 g/t Ag

Vancouver - Cascade Copper Corp. (CSE:CASC, FRA:91O ) ("Cascade" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has received assay results from the first batch of samples from a field program of ground truthing geophysical anomalies and rock sampling at its Centrefire Copper and Gold Project (the "Project") located ~40 kilometres northeast of Dryden, Ontario, Canada. The field work was completed in Q4 2025. A total of 41 rock samples were collected across the Project and results from 13 have been received, while 16 are pending. The majority of the 13 samples are located within the vicinity of the Main Gossan Zone (MGZ), where previous work by the company included trenching and grab sampling. A live discussion of the results will be held on Friday January 9th at 1pm EST. Register here to join.

Highlights

Assay results at the Main Gossan Zone confirm high grade copper, gold, and silver mineralization.

The Main Gossan Zone is associated with regional high magnetic and conductor trends where disruption from structures and hydrothermal alteration has accumulated copper, gold, and silver mineralization.

5 of the 13 grab samples assayed greater than 1% copper, while 4 of the samples assayed greater than 1.0 g/t gold, and 4 assayed greater than 10 g/t silver.

Copper, gold and silver mineralization now covering over 1000m x 800m at the Main Gossan Zone.



Figure 1: Locations and copper assays of recent and previous sampling at the MGZ at Centrefire, plotted on total field magnetics. Note the area of disruption of the linear mag features around the MGZ

Shannon Baird, VP Exploration for Cascade Copper comments "These initial results from the Q4 field program confirm the outstanding copper, gold, and silver mineralization potential at Centrefire. From the geophysical signatures, we can see that the disruption in the magnetic and conductor trends are associated with increased mineralization and likely intense hydrothermal activity. This sampling program and these results show mineralization at the Main Gossan Zone for more than one kilometre in strike over a width of almost 800 metres." Mr. Baird adds" Our ongoing 3D modelling of the geophysics and surface assay results will help refine our drill targets for an upcoming maiden drill program."

Table 1 Assay Results from 13 of the 41 Grab Samples taken at Centrefire

Gold and Silver Values

The mineralization at Centrefire is associated with Banded Iron Formation (BIF) and Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) style mineralization with associated intense hydrothermal activity. This style of mineralization typically includes high values of gold and silver as well as elevated values of other base metals and pathfinder elements. The highly anomalous gold and silver values associated with higher grade copper but less zinc and lead anomalism suggest a hotter environment within a hydrothermal feeder zone and potential proximity to a high grade massive sulphide lens. VMS systems are known to form in clusters, greatly increasing the exploration potential of the Project. Note that one sample that assayed 1.46% Cu, 0.452 g/t Au, and 23.5 g/t Ag also contained 0.23% tungsten.



Figure 2: Gold assays from recent and previous sampling at the Main Gossan Zone at Centrefire. Background image is from a historic airborne VTEM survey showing the conductor trends



Figure 3: Samples CFRX031 and CFRX029 with corresponding copper, gold, and silver values.



Figure 4: Sample CFRX022 - Altered and mineralized basaltic pillow selvages



Figure 5: Vuggy Quartz in heavily altered and mineralized mafic volcanics, from an exposure located ~450m west along strike of the MGZ



Figure 6: Sample CFRX033 from the eastern set of historic trenching on the MGZ.

Next Steps - Drill Targets, Permit Approval

These results, in combination with the Corporation's previous trenching and sampling and the ongoing geophysical inversion modelling exercise will significantly help delineate drill targets for an upcoming program. A drill permit has been submitted and approval is expected within Q1 of 2026. The results from this upcoming drill program will be particularly helpful for interpreting the analogous geology and mineralization potential of the eastern portion of the Project where minimal outcrop exposures and a thin sandy till cover throughout makes traditional surface prospecting difficult.

Sample Analysis QA/QC Protocol and Disclosure

All rock samples collected were submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS) at their Sudbury, ON facility for preparation and analysis. ALS meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures. Each sample had a small representative reference sample split out for storage while the remaining bulk was photographed, tagged, and bagged for analysis. Samples were analyzed using ALS's 30g Fire Assay Fusion method (Au-ICP21) with an ICP-AES finish for gold and by a 34-element four acid digest ICP-AES analysis (ME-ICP61) with additional analysis for Ore Grade Elements (ME-OG62) and Ore Grade Cu (Cu-OG62). Results were reported in parts per million (ppm) and converted to percent (%), or grams per tonne (g/t) when applicable.

The technical information in this news release was prepared and reviewed by Shannon Baird, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Baird is Vice President of Exploration of Cascade Copper Corp. and registered as a Professional Geoscientist with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario as well as the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.

*Management cautions that grab samples are selective in nature, and the assay results may not necessarily represent true underlying mineralization.

About Cascade Copper

Cascade Copper is an exploration stage natural resource company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of copper based mineral resource properties. Cascade is focused on copper and gold, porphyry and mesothermal gold deposits in British Columbia and VMS and BIF copper, gold, and silver style deposits in Ontario. Cascade's priority is to conduct exploration using modern technology that includes 3D inversion modelling of geophysics, LiDAR derived elevation models, and AI enhanced predictive modelling from all historic and modern data inputs. Drilling is planned on several of its copper projects this year. Cascade has five projects, including the Copper Plateau Copper-Moly Project, the Centrefire Copper-Gold Project, the Rogers Creek Copper-Gold Project, Fire Mountain Copper-Gold Project and the Bendor Gold-Tungsten Project.

