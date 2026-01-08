Fitzroy Minerals appoints Victor Flores to Board of Directors

Vancouver - Fitzroy Minerals Inc. (TSXV: FTZ, OTCQB: FTZFF) ("Fitzroy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Victor Flores as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective January 6, 2026.

Mr. Flores is a recognized expert in resource capital markets, with decades of experience in the sector. He has built a distinguished career, initially working as a resources analyst but later as a Portfolio Manager and Chief Investment Officer for United Services Advisors (now US Global Investors), before spending eleven years as a Managing Director and Senior Mining Analyst at HSBC. From 2009 he spent nine years as a portfolio manager for Paulson & Co and since 2018 he has been a mining sector consultant for both senior gold companies and investment advisors, including six years as Director of Strategic Projects for Orion Resource Partners.

Mr. Flores has a Bachelor's degree in Geological Sciences and a Master's degree in Energy and Mineral Resources from the University of Texas at Austin. He has been a CFA charter holder since 1992.

Campbell Smyth, Chairman of Fitzroy Minerals commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Victor to Fitzroy Minerals. Victor has a deep understanding of the sector that encompasses both the bottom-up impact of geology and asset-level results as well as the top-down impact of capital flows and economic cycles, and everything in-between. His experience strengthens our governance as we continue to advance our portfolio in Chile."

About Fitzroy Minerals

Fitzroy Minerals is focused on exploring and developing mineral assets with substantial upside potential in the Americas. The Company's current property portfolio includes the Buen Retiro Copper Project located near Copiapó, Chile, the Caballos Copper and Polimet Gold-Copper-Silver projects located in Valparaiso, Chile, the Taquetren Gold Project located in Rio Negro, Argentina, and the Cariboo Project in British Columbia, Canada. Fitzroy Minerals' shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FTZ and on the OTCQB under the symbol FTZFF.

