Stakeholder Announces OTCQB Listing

Toronto, January 8, 2026 - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) (OTCQB: SKHRF) (WKN: A2QEP1) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB) in the United States and that its common shares are now actively trading under the symbol SKHRF.

The OTCQB Venture Market is recognized as a premier marketplace for early-stage and developing companies that meet high financial reporting standards and provide current public disclosures. Approval for OTCQB trading represents an important milestone for Stakeholder and significantly enhances the Company's visibility and accessibility to U.S. investors.

"The Company's admission to the OTCQB Venture Market provides Stakeholder with increased exposure to a broader investor base in the United States and is expected to improve trading liquidity for all shareholders," stated Christopher Berlet, CEO and Director of Stakeholder Gold Corp.

"This expanded U.S. market presence aligns with our growth strategy of advancing exploration on the Ballarat Gold-Copper Project in the Yukon Territory while continuing to scale profitable quartzite operations in Brazil. The OTCQB listing will be beneficial as we execute our dual-track strategy of generating cash flow from Brazilian quarry operations while advancing high-impact exploration targets in Canada."

Trading on the OTCQB is expected to strengthen Stakeholder's ability to attract U.S. institutional and retail investors by providing transparent pricing, improved market efficiency, and enhanced discoverability through a significant U.S. trading platform. The Company believes that this increased access to U.S. capital markets will support its long-term objective of advancing high-impact exploration activities while minimizing dilution to existing shareholders.

The Company maintains full compliance with TSX Venture Exchange requirements and upholds corporate governance and disclosure practices across all jurisdictions in which its securities trade.

About Stakeholder Gold Corporation

Stakeholder holds 100% ownership of 930 contiguous mineral claims covering 19,440 hectares and spanning 17 km of the Northern Gateway Road which is being developed through the geographical center of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada. Stakeholder also maintains in good standing 10 claims located inside the adjacent Coffee Mine Project which is being developed by Fuerte Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMT). These combined claim holdings are referred to collectively as the Ballarat Gold-Copper Project ("Ballarat"). Within the Company's contiguous claim holdings Stakeholder is advancing exploration initiatives on the Skye Gold Zone and the Loki Copper Zone exploration targets which hold prospectivity for new gold and copper discoveries respectively, on either side of the Northern Gateway Road route, in the Heart of the White Gold District.

https://stakeholdergold.com/projects-overview/ballarat-gold-copper-project/

Stakeholder also generates cash flow from the production and sale of exotic stones through its 100% owned Brazilian subsidiary Mineração VMC Ltda. ("VMC"). VMC is currently producing from 3 independent stone quarries and is seeking opportunities to expand the sale and export of exotic stone building materials from Brazil.

https://victoriaminingcorp.ca

Christopher J. Berlet B.A.Sc. (Mining), CFA, CEO & Director of Stakeholder is responsible for the content of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. All information, other than information of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and includes any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Corporation's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance.

When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and other indications of future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is based on current expectations and applies only as of the date on which they were made. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to fund the exploration expenditures required under the Agreement. Other factors such as uncertainties regarding government regulations could also affect the results. Other risks may be set out in the Corporation's annual financial statements, MD&A and other publicly filed documents.

The Corporation cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279772