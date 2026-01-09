Vault Announces US Symbol Change And AGM Results

Vancouver - Vault Strategic Mining Corp. (TSXV:KNOX) (OTC:DDIAF) (FSE:M85) ("VAULT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading under its new OTC ticker symbol "KNXFF", effective January 12th, 2026.

The change from the previous symbol "DDIAF" to "KNXFF" is part of the Company's ongoing efforts to align its U.S. market identity with its current corporate name and TSX Venture Exchange ticker, "KNOX".

No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the ticker change. The Company's shares will continue to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNOX".

AGM Results

Furthermore, the Company is pleased to announce that the shareholders of the Company provided approval of a new omnibus incentive plan (the "Omnibus Plan") at the Company's annual general meeting held on December 30, 2025 (the "Meeting"). All other matters advanced at the Meeting, including setting the board at four members, re-election of directors, specifically, R. Nick Horsley, Quinn Patrick Field-Dyte, Andreas Schleich and Daryn Gordon and the appointment of Adam Sung Kim Ltd., Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor, were also approved by the Company's shareholders.

The Company adopted the Omnibus Plan to provide more flexibility than that provided under the previous stock option plan and restricted share unit plan of the Company (collectively, the "Legacy Plans"). The Omnibus Plan provides the Company with a choice of options and restricted share units. Like the Legacy Plans, the Equity Incentive Plan is a rolling plan which, subject to the adjustment provisions provided for therein, provides that the aggregate maximum number of shares that may be issued upon the exercise or settlement of awards granted under the Omnibus Plan shall not exceed 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares at the time of grant. The Omnibus Plan remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and must be re-approved by shareholders on an annual basis in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

A copy of the Omnibus Plan can be found in the management information circular of the Company dated November 28, 2025 which is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Vault Strategic Mining Corp.

Vault Strategic Mining Corp. is a North American resource company focused on the acquisition and advancement of strategic and critical mineral projects located in top-tier mining jurisdictions. The Company emphasizes historical and underexplored assets with potential for value creation through modern exploration and disciplined development.

Vault Strategic Mining Corp. trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: KNOX), OTC Markets (OTC: KNXFF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: M85).

On behalf of the Board:

Vault Strategic Mining Corp.

"R. Nick Horsley"

President, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman

Tel: 604.880.2189 | Email: rnpshorsley@gmail.com

