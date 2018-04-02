Budget Approved for Preliminary 2018 Drill Program at Tri Origin's South Abitibi Alliance Gold & Base Metal Property

Aurora, Ontario / April 2, 2018 - Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V:TOE) ("Tri Origin" or the "Company") announces the approval of a 2018 program and budget to conduct diamond drilling at the South Abitibi project in the Cobalt-Temagami region of Ontario. The 2018 budget and upcoming drill program is part of an Alliance between Tri Origin and Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ("SMCL") to explore for gold and base metals in the southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt. SMCL is funding Alliance activities through preliminary phases of exploration and Tri Origin acts as the operator.

A budget of up to $560,000 has been approved by SMCL to conduct preliminary drilling at widely-spaced geophysical anomalies identified within Target Area 2 ("TA-2") by surveys conducted for the Alliance during the latter part of the 2017 field season. TA-2 comprises a 15 kilometre long portion of the regional South Abitibi land holdings held by the Alliance and is underlain by prospective mafic and felsic volcanic rocks, sedimentary rocks and iron formation of the Archean-age southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt. These rocks are covered throughout most of TA-2 by an extensive blanket of younger Proterozoic-age rocks ranging from only a few 10's of metres to hundreds of metres in thickness. Prospecting and geological work conducted by Tri Origin within TA-2 has identified a number of mineral occurrences of gold, copper, nickel and cobalt within the exposed Archean rocks as well as gold occurrences within younger conglomerates overlying the Archean.

It is anticipated that the drilling program will commence during the spring of 2018. Shareholders will be informed of the details of the program upon commencement.

Alliance activities within the southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt provide a fully-funded opportunity for Tri Origin to capitalize on its strategy of identifying and acquiring prospective, district-scale properties in well-mineralized mining areas and advancing these properties toward making new discoveries.

Tri Origin is pleased to participate with SMCL in its mineral exploration efforts and values SMCL's contributions to this Alliance. SMCL's parent company, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd ("SMM"), is a Japanese firm engaged in gold and base metals mining, smelting and refining, manufacturing of semiconductor and advanced materials and other business. For more information about SMM, please visit www.smm.co.jp/E/

Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol TOE. Tri Origin is a leading Canadian exploration company with gold and base metal projects in Canada.

