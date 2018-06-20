PHOENIX, June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everett Jolly recently interviewed Peter Berdusco of Guyana Goldstrike (OTC Pink:GYNAF) (TSX-V:GYA) (“the company”) about the company’s current projects.



Guyana Goldstrike Inc. is an advanced junior exploration company headquartered in Canada, with a gold project in Guyana, South America: The Marudi Gold Project. www.guyanagoldstrike.com

The company’s short term goal for the project is to put it in a position where it can be fully developed to its potential. So far only 5% of the property has been explored and over 340,000 oz of gold has been reported in a mineral resource estimate. According to Berdusco, past producers fell short in terms of mineral production on this site, and believes that exploring the rest of the area will potentially lead to more ounces of gold.

When asked about funding, Berdusco talked about an international partnership with the Chinese Zijin Global and Midas Exploration funds. “This is the right partner with the right backing, and the potential to continue to support us and finance our exploration to move forward.”

While there are many mining companies out there, Berdusco believes there are many things that set Guyana Goldstrike apart. The company is very active and prominent in the news; they put out releases on a weekly basis to keep shareholders and potential investors up to date on their activities. Guyana Goldstrike currently trades on the OTC Pink Sheets symbol GYNAF and the Canadian TSX Venture market symbol GYA. Shares are trading for around 25 cents USD. The company’s market cap is at ~ $13 million USD.

About Guyana Goldstrike, Inc.

The Marudi Gold Project is 13,500 acres in size, contains a resource with an indicated 259,100 gold ounces within 4,428,000 tonnes grading 1.80 grams/tonne (g/t), and contained an inferred 86,200 gold ounces within 1,653,000 tonnes grading 1.60 grams/tonne (g/t). The project has a permitted mining license, all-season road access, infrastructure in place, with an established mining camp serviced by employees, service buildings, and a full-time mining manager. The property has three known gold bearing areas, specifically the alluvial areas, the saprorlite overburden, and the underlying hard-rock. There has been 42,000 metres of historic diamond drilling (141 holes) completed on the Project by prior operators. There exists excellent exploration upside through the development of previously identified, highly-prospective mineralized targets on the Project and the project remains 95% unexplored.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors are contained in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

