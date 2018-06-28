Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Centamin PLC announces Rem Policy Update and Director/PDMR Share Awards

11:35 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Perth, Australia (FSCwire) - The Centamin Board of Directors, supported by the Remuneration Committee and Korn Ferry Hay Group, the Company's recently appointed specialist independent remuneration advisors, have commenced a full review of the current remuneration policy. The objective is to ensure the policy supports the corporate strategy, takes due account of best practice and incentivises the Executives in line with shareholder returns. Having taken input from major shareholders and proxy advisors, the Company aims to table a new policy for shareholder approval at the 2019 AGM. 

In the interim, the Remuneration Committee has decided to make the following immediate changes to the current remuneration policy, implementing recent shareholder and proxy feedback. These changes will apply to the 2018 grant under the Performance Share Plan ("PSP").

For further information, please visit www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin Plc

Andrew Pardey, Chief Executive Officer

Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7700 713 738

alexandra.carse@centamin.je

Buchanan Communications

Bobby Morse

Chris Judd

+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000

centamin@buchanan.uk.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.



Source: Centamin Plc (TSX:CEE, LSE:CEY)

Centamin Plc

www.centamin.com


