Erin Ventures Announces Additional Boron Project Assay Results

Victoria, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Erin Ventures Inc. [TSXV: EV] has received assay results for the second set of three drill holes from this season’s exploration program on its 100% owned Piskanja boron project in Serbia, with the results meeting management’s expectations.

Piskanja is Erin’s wholly-owned high-grade boron deposit with an indicated mineral resource of 7.8 million tonnes (averaging 31 percent B2O3), and an inferred resource of 3.4 million tonnes (averaging 28.6 percent B2O3), calculated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves (CIM Standards), as disclosed in Erin’s filed report titled, “Mineral Resource Estimate Update On The Piskanja Borate Project, Serbia, October 2016”.

Highlights of drill holes EV152, EV153 and EV154

Holes 152, 153 and 154 are located on an existing 50x50 meter in-fill drill grid (located in the central part of the Piskanja deposit). The results from these three holes continue to confirm the existence of massive borate mineralization and the continuity of several known mineral beds, as these results correlate very well with those from previously drilled adjacent holes (on a 100x100 m, or a 50x50 m grid).

Hole EV152 intersected a total of 35.9 meters of mineralization averaging 30.6% B2O3, from within five known borate layers and one new mineralized interval, including an intersection of 21.0 meters averaging 25.1% B2O3, and another of 14.5 meters of 33.5% B2O3, and results as high as 48.5% B2O3 over 1.7 meters.

Hole EV153 intersected five borate layers totaling 30.5 meters of 27.4% B2O3, including 17.2 meters averaging 22.8% B2O3, and results as high as 47.3% B2O3 over 1.1 meters.

Hole EV154 intersected 5 known borate layers for a total of 17.6 meters of mineralization averaging 33.7% B2O3, including an intersection of 8.8 meters averaging 35.4% B2O3, and another of 7.4 meters of 39.7% B2O3, and results as high as 49.6% B2O3 over 1.3 meters.

Assay Results:

HOLE Borate bodies /

Mineralized zone Interval (m) Thickness

(m) Weighted average

grade of B2O3 (%) From To EVP-2018-152 OB-4 total 139.5 141.7 2.2 35.4 including 140.3 141.7 1.4 45.4 New OB total 150.2 152.2 2.0 47.0 OB-3 total 1 164.5 178.9 14.5 33.5 total 2 164.5 176.5 12.0 37.5 including 165.3 175.1 9.8 42.3 max 165.3 167.0 1.7 48.5 OB-6 total 184.3 185.5 1.2 23.5 including 184.3 185.1 0.8 34.1 Combined zone

OB-3 to OB-6 total 164.5 185.5 21.0 25.1 OB-2 total 215.1 219.5 4.4 37.1 including 216.5 219.5 3.1 42.1 max 216.5 218.2 1.7 45.0 OB-1 total 290.6 296.9 6.3 37.3 including 291.4 296.9 5.4 39.9 max upper part 292.1 293.3 1.2 45.4 max lower part 294.2 296.9 2.7 42.4 Total mineralization in the hole: 35.9 30.6 Included: 25.1 39.1

HOLE Borate bodies /

Mineralized zone Interval (m) Thickness

(m) Weighted average

grade of B2O3 (%) From To EVP-2018-153 OB-4 total 141.1 143.4 2.3 31.1 including 141.6 143.4 1.8 35.1 OB-3 total 170.1 177.7 7.6 41.4 including 175.2 177.7 2.5 43.6 OB-6 total 186.3 187.3 0.9 32.8 Combined zone

OB-3 to OB-6 total 170.1 187.3 17.2 22.8 OB-2 total 218.4 222.9 4.6 37.4 including 218.9 222.9 4.1 40.2 max 219.6 220.6 1.0 43.1 OB-1 total 294.5 300.8 6.3 31.3 including 294.5 299.9 5.4 35.5 max upper part 294.5 296.4 1.9 40.2 max lower part 296.9 299.0 2.1 43.3 max interval 297.9 299.0 1.1 47.3 Total mineralization in the hole: 30.5 27.4 Included: 19.8 38.6

HOLE Borate bodies /

Mineralized zone Interval (m) Thickness

(m) Weighted average

grade of B2O3 (%) From To EVP-2018-154 OB-4 total 97.4 100.2 2.8 0.2 OB-3 total 1 110.0 118.7 8.8 35.4 total 2 110.0 117.4 7.4 39.7 including 110.0 116.7 6.8 40.8 max upper part 110.0 112.4 2.5 44.8 max lower part 114.6 116.7 2.1 43.7 New OB/ OB-6 total 134.7 135.9 1.1 12.7 OB-2 total 160.1 162.6 2.5 34.7 OB-1 total 230.4 235.6 5.1 35.0 including 230.4 233.7 3.3 42.2 max 230.4 231.7 1.3 49.6 Total mineralization in the hole: 17.6 33.7 Included: 14.4 37.2

Chemical analyses were conducted as follows:

Results are stated as a percentage concentration

All measurements are metric

Chemical analysis is conducted by SGS Turkey - an accredited laboratory located in Ankara, Turkey, with sample preparation conducted by SGS's facility in Bor, Serbia

Control samples are sent to an umpire lab - Bureau Veritas Minerals Lab in Perth, Australia

Analytical Methodology:

1. ICP90Q (by Sodium peroxide fusion) - for determination of high grade Boron (presented in B%)

2. ICP90A (by Sodium peroxide fusion) for multi-element analysis and low-grade Boron (Al, As, B, Be, Ca, Cd, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Ni, P, Pb, Sb, Sc, Sn, Ti, V, W, Y, Zn)

3. ICP95A -Whole rock analysis (by Lithium metaborate Fusion / ICP-AES) for determinations: Al2O3, Ba, CaO, Cr2O3, Fe2O3, K2O, MgO, MnO, Na2O, P2O5, SiO2, Sr, TiO2, Zr

4. CSA06V - total Sulphur, Leco method

5. PHY01K – for determination of L.O.I (Loss on Ignition) at approx. 950°C by Gravimetric Analysis

Location: Piskanja Project, Baljevac, Serbia

Sample type: HQ-size diamond core drilling, with drilling conducted by Geomag d.o.o. of Belgrade, Serbia

Azimuth/dip: vertical hole, 90 degree dip

Sample interval is 0.5 metres

This work program was designed to ensure that the project continues to comply with both the Canadian Institute of Mining "Best Practice Guidelines", and the Republic of Serbia Ministry of Mining and Energy mine development and licensing regulations, as well as complying with recommendations made by Erin’s geological consulting firm - SRK Exploration Services Ltd.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blake Fallis, General Manager

About Erin Ventures Inc.

Erin Ventures Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia and gold assets in North America. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Erin's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EV". For detailed information please see Erin's website at www.erinventures.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

The technical information in this release was prepared and approved by James E Wallis, M.Sc. (Eng), P. Eng., a director of the company, who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Forward Looking Statements:

