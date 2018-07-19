LeadFX Announces Exercise of Warrants

(All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated)

PERTH, Australia, July 18, 2018 /CNW/ - LeadFX Inc. (the "Company" or "LeadFX") (TSX: LFX) is pleased to announce InCoR Energy Materials Ltd has exercised 1,220,747 warrants at $0.61 per warrant for 1,220,747 new Common Shares in the Company.

The proceeds of $744,656 are expected to be applied toward early engineering works and further metallurgical test programs work for the Paroo Station Lead Mine and general corporate and working capital needs of the Company.

Following exercise of the warrants, the Company's capital structure, excluding out of the money options and performance share units issued variously under the Stock Option Plan and Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (refer news release dated March 5, 2018) and outstanding share purchase warrants but including the private placement announced July 9, 2018[1] that is yet to be completed is as follows:



Common

Shares

Outstanding Equity Interest InCoR Stage 3

Warrant Private

placement Fully Diluted

Equity Interest in

Fully Diluted

Equity Sentient 36,609,182 52.6% - - 36,609,182 46.3% InCoR 27,306,475 39.2% 5,750,000 3,643,008 36,699,483 46.5% Other 5,700,056 8.2% - - 5,700,056 7.2% Total 69,615,713 100.0% 5,750,000 3,643,008 79,008,721 100.0%

Forward looking statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to statements and information concerning the expected use of proceeds and time of closing the private placement. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as ''seek'', ''anticipate'', ''contemplate'', ''target'', ''believe'', ''plan'', ''estimate'', ''expect'', and ''intend'' and statements that an event or result ''may'', ''will'', ''can'', ''should'', ''could'' or ''might'' occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information by its nature requires assumptions and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. These statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievement may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. These risk factors should be carefully considered and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is current only as of the date of this news release. All subsequent forward-looking information attributable to LeadFX herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements contained in or referred to herein. LeadFX does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to this forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

__________________________

1 The private placement announced on July 9, 2018 is expected to close tranche 1 on or around July 31, 2018 and tranche 2 on or around August 9, 2018.

SOURCE LeadFX Inc.