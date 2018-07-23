Voyageur Announces Issuance of 2018 NI 43-101

CALGARY, Alberta, July 23, 2018 -- Voyageur Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V:VM) (the "Company" or "Voyageur") is pleased to announce the results from the 2018 NI 43-101 on its 100% owned properties in British Columbia, Canada.



The summary of barite resources contained in the Report are as follows:

MILL(1) BARITE (2) INDICATED TONNES TONNES A-ZONE 36,567.40 13,215.20 B-ZONE 129,642.80 49,529.80 A+B 166,210.20 62,745.00 %BaSO4 37.75





MILL BARITE INFERRED TONNES TONNES A-ZONE 42,872.60 14,159.40 B-ZONE 152,705.50 55,070.40 A+B 195,578.10 69,229.80 %BaSO4 35.40

(1) Mill Tonnes are the mineralized rock that goes to the mill

(2) Barite tonnes is the barite in place within the mineralized rock

To review the report, 2018 Ni 43-101, please refer to www.sedar.com

Highlights

Diamond drilling completed on the Frances Creek high grade barite project has discovered significant mineralization of high grade hosted by structurally controlled barite breccia veins. The grade of the crystalline barite ranges from 96%-99% BaSO 4 which is one of the highest-grade discoveries made worldwide in recent years.

The combined indicated strike on the zones of barite is 230m with the deepest intercept of barite vertically at -80m from surface. The barite zones are outcropping on surface and are open on strike to the NW and the SE. Drill site selection was based on previous soil geochemistry surveys, surface mapping and historical drilling. The geochemistry survey indicates that there are other areas to explore and geochemistry has proven to be a useful exploration tool. There are outcrops of barite as far as 350m to the east of the current area which suggests a second breccia vein system. Geochemistry will be used on those areas to outline near surface barite.

Pharmaceutical Barium Contrast Suspension

Voyageur has begun due diligence on the manufacturing of barium contrast suspension products. The pharmaceutical industry is currently experiencing shortages of pharmaceutical grade barite due to the shut down of mines in China. China has been implementing more stringent environmental reforms which is negatively effecting exports of barite for the North American markets.

As owners of a rare high grade barite source in Western Canada, Voyageur will be able to enter the market with a very low cost product.

Barium contrast solutions, also referred to as contrast agents or contrast media, are used to improve internal imagery of the body produced by x-rays, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance (MR) imaging, and ultrasound. Barite contrast materials allow the radiologist to distinguish normal from abnormal conditions.

High grade barite is the primary product used in the contrast medium market, a market that is currently controlled by one company in the North American market place, with no alternative affordable or competing product.

Barite makes up 98% of the ingredients in dry contrast. The producer of contrast with the lowest barite costs will be the most competitive. This should provide an advantage to Voyageur as the Company owns its own barite source.

Voyageur is currently in on-going discussions with pharmaceutical manufacturing companies and FDA / Heath Canada consulting firms, as it moves forward with exploration of this project.

Issuance of Options

The board of directors has approved the issuance of 250,000 options to a recently appointed director. The options are issued in accordance with the Company’s Option Policy, and are exercisable at $0.10 for a period of five years. The options vest 50% upon issuance the balance one year from date of issuance.

About Voyageur Minerals

Voyageur is a Calgary based company which owns 100% interest in three Barium Sulfate ("Barite") deposits including two properties which initial work suggests are suitable in grade for the industrial barite market place, and interests in two high grade lithium brine projects in Utah, USA. Voyageur's business plan is to develop its barite deposit at Frances Creek, BC, Canada, for potential near term cash flow, while it continues exploration for critical and strategic minerals.

Qualified Person Statement

The Company’s qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, Mr. Brad Willis, P.Eng, has reviewed this news release and approved it.

For further information, please contact John Rucci Steven R. Livingston President & CEO VP Finance (403) 383-8588 (403) 471-1659 jrucci@voyageurminerals.ca steve@voyageurminerals.ca

