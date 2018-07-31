Focus Graphite Inc. Announces Stock Option Grants

OTTAWA, July 31, 2018 -- Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (the "Company") announced today the grant of incentive stock options to its directors, officers and employees, as well as to its external investor relations consultant.



Options to purchase up to 26,085,000 Common Shares ("Shares") of the Company have been granted at an exercise price of $0.05 per share. The options expire on July 30, 2023.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an emerging mid-tier junior mining development company, a technology solutions supplier and a business innovator. Focus is the owner of the Lac Knife flake graphite project located 27 km south of Fermont, Québec, currently at the advanced environment assessment stage. To meet Québec stakeholder interests for the transformation of mine concentrate within the province and to add shareholder value, Focus is evaluating the feasibility of producing value-added graphite products including battery-grade spherical graphite.

Focus also holds a significant equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc. and is a member of the 2GL Alliance with Grafoid, Stria Lithium Inc. and Braille Battery Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

