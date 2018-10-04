International Zeolite's Earth Innovations Secures New Distribution in the USA

Vancouver, October 4, 2018 - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTCQB: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company") an international marketer and supplier of natural zeolite and zeolite products, is pleased to announce the addition of new retail and commercial distribution in the United States of America through the Company's operating subsidiary, Earth Innovations Inc.

Earth Innovations has executed a supplier agreement with Orgill, Inc for supply of products in the USA under its brands ecoTraction™ and ecoTraction PRO™. Orgill is the world's largest independently owned hardlines distributor providing access to over 75,000 products to retailers across North America and in more than 60 countries throughout the world. Over the past two decades Orgill has emerged as the fastest growing hardlines distributor in the world with annual sales of $2 billion. Orgill operates seven distribution centers representing over four million square feet of warehouse space across North America.

Additionally, and subsequent to the May 11, 2018 announcement, the Company's Earth Innovations is pleased to confirm that it will be participating as a Special Order Sales (SOS) vendor with Lowe's Companies in the United States. Lowe's is the world's second largest home improvement retailer and also the second largest in the USA with fiscal year 2017 sales of $68.6 billion. Earth Innovations sees this first step as part of a pilot program in building a long term relationship with the retail giant. The SOS program will provide the opportunity for Earth Innovations to direct ship ecoTraction™ to Lowe's customers in the northern US states.

Both of these companies add to the value of the Earth Innovations distribution network platform in bringing planned new zeolite and zeolite-based products to the retail marketplace.

