Grande Portage Resources Ltd. - Early Warning Report

Vancouver, October 5, 2018 - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company"). In connection with the Company's recent short form prospectus offering and through a registered broker, Darrell Oswald (the "purchaser"), an arm's length purchaser, and all persons acting jointly or in concert with the purchaser, have acquired, directly and indirectly, 2,500,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") and warrants to purchase an additional 1,250,000 Shares of the Company (the "Warrants"), representing approximately 8.52% of the total issued shares of the Company on a fully diluted basis (assuming exercise of these Warrants only).

The purchaser, and all persons acting jointly or in concert with the purchaser, previously held 1,481,500 Shares only, representing approximately 4.52% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. After the recent purchases described above, the purchaser now holds or has control or direction over a total of 3,981,500 common shares and 1,250,000 Warrants, representing approximately 11.89% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a fully diluted basis (assuming the exercise of the Warrants). The purchaser intends to hold the Shares and Warrants for investment purposes. Depending upon market conditions and other factors, the purchaser may from time to time acquire additional securities of the Company, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities it holds in the Company, or will hold or may continue to hold its current position.

Additional information concerning the foregoing is contained in the Early Warning Report filed by the purchaser on SEDAR under the Company's profile.

s/"Darrell Oswald"

Darrell Oswald

