Buenaventura Announces Third Quarter 2018 Production and Volume Sold per Metal Results

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced preliminary 3Q18 production and volume sold results as well as full year 2018 operating guidance (100% basis).

3Q18 Production per Metal and 2018 Operating Guidance (100% basis)

(Actual) 2Q18

(Actual) 3Q18

(Actual) 9M18

(Actual) 2018

(Estimated) Gold (Oz.) Orcopampa 39,987 35,694 26,835 102,516 120k - 140k Tambomayo 33,693 31,173 33,279 98,145 125k - 135k La Zanja 17,722 15,660 18,147 51,529 70k - 80k Tantahuatay 29,915 39,557 54,011 123,484 160k - 180k Yanacocha 104,233 115,342 153,523 373,098 470k - 545k El Brocal 7,029 5,924 4,364 17,317 20k - 25k Silver (Oz.) Uchucchacua 4,413,249 4,005,948 3,744,036 12,163,232 15.0M - 17.0M Julcani 504,155 620,276 692,728 1,817,159 2.3M - 2.5M Mallay 155,000 134,936 126,476 416,411 0.4M - 0.5M Tambomayo 1,019,915 1,106,694 929,949 3,056,558 3.5M - 4.5M El Brocal 739,454 967,763 1,260,010 2,967,226 4.6M - 5.0M Lead (MT) Julcani 283 231 270 784 1.0k - 2.0k Uchucchacua 4,184 4,762 5,214 14,161 18.0k - 20.0k Mallay 504 447 416 1,367 0.5k - 2.5k Tambomayo 856 814 1,027 2,697 3.0k - 4.5k El Brocal 3,737 4,700 6,784 15,222 20.0k - 30.0k Zinc (MT) El Brocal 13,797 12,353 9,741 35,892 45k - 55k Uchucchacua 4,575 4,842 6,556 15,974 20.0k - 22.0k Mallay 952 1,187 905 3,044 3.0k - 3.6k Tambomayo 2,562 1,998 2,046 6,606 7.5k - 8.5k Copper (MT) El Brocal 10,482 11,173 12,483 34,139 45K - 55K

Production Comments

Gold Operations

Orcopampa:



Production is in line with guidance released in 2Q18. The plan is based on the Company’s strategy to prioritize its De-bottlenecking Program over ore mineral extraction, in order to centralize the underground operation.

Tambomayo:



2018 gold, silver and zinc production guidance has been increased due to the fact that Tambomayo is now operating at full capacity and it is processing more ore at a level that is exceeding initial estimates.

La Zanja:



2018 guidance remains unchanged despite a change in mining contractor during 2Q18.

Tantahuatay:



2018 guidance remains unchanged.

Silver Operations

Uchucchacua:



Guidance for silver production has been reduced while zinc production guidance has been increased. The plan is to extract more mineral from the Cachipampa area which has higher zinc and lower silver grades than the rest of the mine but is lower cost due to its proximity to underground facilities.

Julcani:



2018 guidance has been increased. The Company’s strategy to centralize this operation is achieving results that are exceeding initial estimates.

Mallay:



2018 guidance has been maintained. Centralizing and halting the deepening of the mine has achieved positive results.

Base Metals Operations

El Brocal:



Copper guidance has been maintained for the underground mine.



Lead guidance has been reduced due to the mining sequence in the open pit. Lead grades are expected to increase in 1Q19.

Volume Sold

3Q18 Volume sold per Metal (100% basis)

(Actual) 2Q18

(Actual) 3Q18

(Actual) 9M18

(Actual) Gold (Oz.) Orcopampa 40,015 35,155 28,144 103,314 Tambomayo 30,698 30,721 32,101 93,520 La Zanja 18,222 17,495 18,419 54,136 Tantahuatay 27,957 38,599 53,859 120,415 El Brocal 5,102 4,029 2,685 11,815 Silver (Oz.) Uchucchacua 3,853,518 4,125,034 3,515,670 11,494,222 Julcani 352,236 741,469 639,454 1,733,159 Mallay 136,838 123,609 101,118 361,565 Tambomayo 837,123 1,143,540 926,741 2,907,404 El Brocal 536,585 774,576 974,775 2,285,936 Lead (MT) Julcani 169 275 235 678 Uchucchacua 3,434 4,387 4,697 12,518 Mallay 440 434 371 1,245 Tambomayo 528 1,025 1,006 2,560 El Brocal 3,339 4,490 5,636 13,465 Zinc (MT) El Brocal 11,354 10,383 7,712 29,450 Uchucchacua 3,802 3,783 4,898 12,483 Mallay 733 986 720 2,438 Tambomayo 1,672 1,871 1,830 5,374 Copper (MT) El Brocal 9,854 10,517 11,816 32,187

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Mallay*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corp.), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer.

For a printed version of the Company’s 2017 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

