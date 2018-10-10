Avrupa Minerals Retains 100% of Alvito Project

VANCOUVER, Oct. 10, 2018 - Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU:TSXV) (US OTC:AVPMF) (FRANKFURT:8AM) announces that upon the completion of the recent Alvito drilling program, Avrupa will retain 100% of the Alvito IOCG project in Portugal, as the partner has declined to earn its potential interest in the project.



Alvito Project Plans

With the completion of the summer drill program and subsequent detailed analysis, Avrupa defined a 20-square kilometer area for further priority follow-up based on anomalous copper results from the drilling program, as shown below. The partner declined to earn its potential interest in the project, and Avrupa will retain 100% of the Alvito IOCG Project. With the work completed, the Company will keep the project in good standing through 2019.

Avrupa intersected reportable anomalous copper results in eight out of 18 drill holes. The best overall consistent results came from the Entre Matinhas target area where copper values in six of eight holes came in at 0.1% and greater over intervals of 1.5 meters to 86 meters. The highest grade-intervals included (see further detail in Avrupa’s news release NR 09-2018 issued on September 25, 2018):

86.3 meters @ 0.16% copper, including 9.8 meters @ 0.41% copper, in EMS001

21.4 meters @ 0.1% copper in EMS002

2.55 meters @ 0.91% copper in EMS003

44.65 meters @ 0.21% copper, including 7.1 meters @ 1.0% in EMS005

5.25 meters @ 0.31% copper in EMS006

4.45 meters @ 0.46% copper in EMS008

Anomalous intervals in other target areas include:

4.7 meters @ 0.13% copper in EAM001

7.8 meters @ 0.11% copper in EAM002

10 meters @ 0.11% copper in OUT001

Avrupa retains 100% interest in the project and is now free to advance the project with further drilling next summer, or establish a new option agreement with another partner.

Alvalade VMS Potential Partner update

The potential option partner announced on March 5, 2018 for Avrupa’s Alvalade VMS project is continuing to complete its due diligence, and both parties are moving forward on the transaction, despite the formal expiry of the Letter of Intent. There can be no assurance that this Option/JV agreement will be completed, and as such, Avrupa is considering other options for the project which will be announced shortly.

