Buenaventura to Host Investor Day on March 12, 2019

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE:BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, will host its Analyst and Investor Day ("Buenaventura Day") on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in New York, NY.

This event, held for equity analysts and institutional investors, will feature presentations by Mr. Victor Gobitz, Chief Executive Officer, as well as other members of the senior management team.

Breakfast will be available beginning at 8:00 am ET on March 12 with the presentation beginning at 8:30 am. Registration confirmations will be provided to individual attendees.

Financial analysts and institutional investors who are interested in attending the event in person should contact Cinthya Araya at +1 (646) 940 8843 or email cinthya@inspirgroup.com. A webcast of the event will be available on the company website at www.buenaventura.com in the investor relations section.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Mallay*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache). The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corp.), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer. For a printed version of the Company’s 2017 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site. (*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura Note on Forward-Looking Statements This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

